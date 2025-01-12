Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza have been the latest popular celebrities to pass away in South Africa

The beloved musicians left many fans heartbroken, and they will be laid to rest soon in the same week

Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo's memory will be honoured at various scheduled special occasions

Winnie Khumalo passed away after battling a short illness. Not long after, Doc Shebeleza, aka Victor Bogopane, lost his life after being admitted to hospital months ago.

South Africans mourned Winnie Khumalo, best known for her hit single Live My Life. The now-late Doc Shebeleza cemented himself as a Kwaito icon on the South African music scene.

Winnie Khumalo's memorial service made official

According to TimesLIVE, Winnie Khumalo will be fondly remembered in a memorial service to be held at the Market Theater in Johannesburg on 15 January 2025. Her family also announced that her funeral has been scheduled for 17 January 2025 to accommodate Doc Shebeleza's funeral service as well. They said:

"We had preferred a Saturday, but we just learned that Doc Shebeleza will be buried on the same day.Therefore, Friday will still be fine, otherwise, we will confirm everything in due course."

When is Doc Shebeleza's funeral?

Doc Shebeleza passed away on 9 January 2025 after a long illness that became a costly nightmare. According to Sunday World, his funeral has been scheduled for 18 January 2025, while his memorial service will be at Auckland Park at SABC. Doc Shebeleza's associates have yet to announce the time for both formal occasions.

Winnie Khumalo revealed illness in video

Briefly News previously reported that singer Winnie Khumalo revealed that she'd been sick for three months before she passed away. The songstress passed away at the age of 51 years after a short illness.

South Africans paid tribute to the songstress after her daughter Rethabile Khumalo confirmed her death on Tuesday, 7 January.

The 51-year-old singer shared in a TikTok video in December 2024 that she was sick for three months. @Joy_Zelda on X also shared the video of the late songstress Winnie Khumalo on X on Tuesday, 7 January.

