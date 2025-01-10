Kwaito music legend Doc Shebeleza passed away this week, Thursday, 9 January, at the age of 51

The singer was due for a second surgery in February 2025 and had pleaded for financial assistance

Trompies member Eugene Mthethwam expressed concern over the passing of the singer and others who received minimal support

Musician Doc Shebeleza's passing sparked concern at how public figures are shunned when they need help.

Doc Shebeleza dies, tributes pour

South African Kwaito legend Victor Bogopane, affectionately known as Doc Shebeleza, passed away this week. The star was 51 years old at the time of his passing.

The muso was admitted to the hospital in December and underwent surgery. A few weeks later, he shared that he was due for a second surgery in February 2025 and had pleaded for financial assistance.

The South African government acknowledged his death and eulogised him on X (Twitter.)

Artist dying with minimal support worrisome

EWN reported that artists are growing worrisome over the number of artists dying without receiving financial assistance.

Eugene Mthethwa from the Kwaito music group Trompies spoke about how heartbreaking it is for Doc Shebeleza to be the one asking for help. He said it was disheartening that people only reached out after he died.

"It is saddening to see at the end of his journey, he was the one who was pleading, and nobody came through. And probably now there are so many that are calling, saying they want to come and help, but they were not able to help in the time of need."

At the time, Daily Sun reported that Doc Shebeleza's surgery cost R350,000 and needed funding from the public.

"I have spent years helping others; when someone is in need, they should be supported. I want people to hear this directly from me, not through rumours. I need help. I would truly appreciate the love and support from South Africans."

L-Tido remembers Doc Shebeleza

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper L-Tido remembered Doc Shebeleza on social media.

The podcaster shared how the star selflessly cleared a sample for his 2014 song Steve Kekana without charging.

