Winnie Khumalo's death shook the South African entertainment industry. Social media has been awash with heartfelt condolence messages from colleagues and fans.

Somizi remembered the late singer Winnie Khumalo with a sweet video. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Mzansi music industry is still reeling following Winnie Khumalo's untimely death. Her record label, Kalawa Jazmee, confirmed the news about the award-winning singer's passing with a heartfelt statement on social media.

Khumalo's daughter, singer Rethabile Khumalo, also broke her silence with a heartwarming message on her page. Among the many celebrities who paid tribute to Winnie Khumalo was Somizi Mhlongo, who sang one of the late singer's iconic songs. He captioned the post:

"Aaaah Mawinza Winnie Winnie Winzoria #RIP SIS"

SA reacts to Somizi's tribute to Winnie Khumalo

Social media users praised the former Idols SA judge for his heartfelt tribute to the veteran singer. Many also mourned the late star's death.

@iamcruzafrika said:

"🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 She is at peaceful heaven."

@ngcobo.pamela commented:

"Ave ngikthanda shame nge character yakho Somg. Ulale ngokuthula Winnie."

@pringle_prince1520 added:

"May her Soul Rest in Internal Peace ❤👏"

@neliswa7644 wrote:

"May Her soul rest in internal peace good somizi heart broken for what ....good friend."

@mathomasikane added:

"Bye Winnie Sama 70's we know you by this song. Dankie Somz🙌"

@salome.7922 said:

"I like your positive energy Somgaga 😂😂"

@let_the_wind_find_you added:

"May her beautiful soul rest in peace🕯🕊"

SA remembers Winnie Khumalo in viral videos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans of the Afro-pop songstress have taken to social media to share videos of the late musician, who's been described as a legend.

Industry friends, her record label, and social media users have sent heartfelt messages of condolence to her family and loved ones, paying tribute to her.

