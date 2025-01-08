Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi set social media ablaze with a video showcasing his impressive wardrobe collection and style evolution

The World Cup champion, known for being the first South African to score a try in a World Cup Final, demonstrated his fashion prowess through multiple outfit changes

Social media users, especially female fans, flooded the comments section with admiration for the rugby star's sophisticated sense of style

Makazole Mapimpi posted a video of himself posing with different types of clothes that went viral on TikTok. Images: @makazole_m

Springbok star and content creator @makazole_m, celebrated for his achievements on the rugby field including victories in both the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, showed off a different side of himself after posting a video of himself styling in different outfits.

The Eastern Cape-born athlete proved his talents extended beyond the sports field and captioned his outfit transformation video with:

"Rent free 🙌"

From rugby to runway

Mapimpi, who rose from humble beginnings in Tsholomnqa to international rugby stardom, has evolved into a style icon.

The Sharks winger's fashion choices have garnered as much attention as his impressive sporting achievements, establishing him as one of rugby's most fashionable players.

Mzansi can't get enough

The online community, especially female admirers, shared their appreciation:

@mandyy.ngcobo praised:

"You have so much swag 😮‍💨"

@miss_yolanda gushed:

"They all look so good on you I can't choose a fav😩🙇🏽‍♀️"

@SinenhlanhaMaShange shared:

"It's definitely you I saw at Rockets the other week, unfortunately, I didn't even know you until that day. I kept telling my friends you're an actor from TV 😩😂😂"

@thabangmofolo515 declared:

"❤️🔥My favourite rugby player like now and always🥺❤️🏉"

@LondekaDlamini noted:

"He dresses so well."

@Oasis_tee proclaimed:

"Most stylish rugby player hands down."

@𝑻🫧🎀 admitted:

"Oh? I wasn't familiar with your game🧎🏾‍♀️🫦"

@amarah_tape_🍒 encouraged:

"Oh yass, time to make the right man famous 🤭🔥"

