Makazole Mapimpi recently flaunted his abs in a sizzling Instagram video, promoting one of his popular brands

The video, which shows Mapimpi emerging from the shower, quickly gained attention, especially from Mzansi ladies, despite the athlete being married to Sasha De Sousa

Fans flooded the comments, expressing their admiration for his physique, with many joking about his marital status and praising his style

Springboks and Sharks star Makazole Mapimpi set timelines on fire with his recent video. The star, who is undoubtedly one of the best rugby players in Mzansi, showed off his toned abs in the saucy video.

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi showed off his abs in a saucy video. Image: Jan Kruger - World Rugby/World Rugby and Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Makazole Mapimpi flaunts his abs in video

Shu, hot! Makazole Mapimpi knows how to steal the attention of Mzansi ladies. The star recently broke hearts following news of his marriage to Sasha De Sousa and welcomed their baby earlier this year.

An Instagram video of the athlete flaunting his chiselled body left fans salivating. The video, an advert for one of the many brands that Mapimpi represents, shows him coming out of the shower and using his favourite products. The caption read:

"@dovemencare_za deodorant keeps up with my active lifestyle, it keeps me fresh from sweat and odour while caring for my skin."

Mzansi ladies can't get enough of Mapimpi's hot video

The Springboks star's timeline was filled with hilarious comments from flustered fans. Many joked about how they wished he was still single. Others just admired his perfect abs.

@john_sylvanus said:

"Is he married?"

@teekaygoldfish wrote:

"Yo maweee 😮😢🔥"

@simmyjiy added:

"Sports bafazi! 🙏🏽😭"

@mandzmk wrote:

"Let’s go Boet! 🔥🔥"

@donna.reid.designer noted:

"You are my favourite Springbokkie!"

@melusiandile23 said:

"You're the iPhone 16 of fashion style."

Mzansi ladies drool over Makazole Mapimpi's picture

