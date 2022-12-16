MacG has been heavily criticised after the sound engineer from he fired from his popular YouTube show, Podcast and Chill , finally got candid

Aya stated that some of the accusations levelled against him by the podcaster were false, but he will not reveal the specific events that led to his dismissal

Mzansi people had mixed feelings about MacG, with some calling him out while others chose to support him even after Aya spoke out

Aya, the Podcast and Chill fired sound guy, has finally spoken out about MacG's claims on one of his controversial episodes.

‘Podcast and Chill’ Host MacG's sound guy has finally cleared the air about the events that led to him being fired. Image: @macgunleashed

MacG recently claimed that he fired Aya because he wasn't doing his job properly. According to the podcaster, when asked why the sound for one of the podcast's episodes was delivered late, Aya lied about having a family emergency.

When MacG checked Aya's WhatsApp status, he discovered that he was chilling with his friends and listening to his albums on the day he claimed he had to attend to family matters.

All of these claims went viral, with people siding with MacG. However, things appear to be going in Aya's favour now that he has spoken out.

In a tweet in which he responded to a supporter of MacG, Aya stated that most of the claims made about his productivity on the podcast were false. Aya didn't go into detail, simply stating that people shouldn't believe some of MacG's assertions. Aya wrote:

"I’ll definitely take accountability for one error, I don’t think my album is bigger than anything. I'm silent because I’m just letting you guys run with the narratives you want to. All I know is all the things being said are totally incorrect. Time"

Peeps shared mixed reactions in the comments section. The majority of comments from Chillers, of course, defended MacG. However, there were heated replies from people who refused to go along with the majority.

MacG was labelled "arrogant" by online users. According to Peeps, MacG will destroy the podcast's perfect image. some of those who called out the podcaster said they had seen him destroy some of his previous projects.

Read some of the comments compiled by Briefly News below:

@Lesedi_official said:

"I know that the story is bigger than what Mac is saying, what Mac is doing will destroy the podcast and we hope he sees it before it's too late. Sol will get tired of the nonsense as well and once he leaves, it will all be done."

@TaSongzzz replied:

"Mac has destroyed many things before. It wouldn't be anything new. The fact that he is now treating his camp as mere employees show that the old MacG is creeping in. He must try it with sol or Ghostlady he will see us all unsubscribe."

@DamoiZanemvula commented:

"I heard you, brother Aya. I just don't want beef between you guys. Remember media wants the podcast dead. Guys don't give the enemy a chance to strike. Please, if it's business let it be business, not beef between brothers plz guys"

@tiisetso_inc shared:

"Continue doing well, we will support you and your craft. Full stop."

@mustxrd_ wrote:

"There'd be no narratives if you just said your piece. Unless of course, it's damaging and you don't wanna be "that guy" then that's understandable. But you know okes will always speculate."

@makoherbs also said:

"As chillers, we need to call out MacG. He's becoming arrogant."

@Jongilizwe5 also wrote:

"Bro, I believe you. MacG has uncontrollable jealousy. The dude couldn't stand that you were about to be bigger than him. I just finished listening to #ValueofTime. That's a well-produced banger of work. MacG low key hates on Sol Phenduka."

