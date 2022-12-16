AKA made it clear that his pen game has not dropped after a fan asked him to release new songs similar to his classic hit tracks

Supa Mega stated that he no longer has anything to prove to people because if the music makes his fans happy, he is satisfied as well

The Paradise rapper also addressed the trolls who constantly criticise him for overusing autotune, claiming that it is nothing new in his music production

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA has respoinded to his music critics. The rapper stated that he has nothing to prove to those who believe his art has recently flopped.

AKA took some time to hit back at his fans and naysayers who criticised his latest moves in his rap career. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reported that AKA was responding to a critic on Twitter who claimed the Victory Lap hitmaker's pen game had dropped. The peep wrote:

"They say your pen game has dropped. Please give them classic Mega, since it seems they forgot."

The musician couldn't let the post pass without clarifying some points about his music. Supa Mega asserted that he has reached a point in his career where music is no longer about pleasing trolls but rather about making his fans happy. Mega stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"You know, 'they' will always have something to say. I have nothing to prove as a rapper. My catalogue and the joy I've brought to my people speaks for itself."

AKA addresses using auto tune in his songs

Mega was on a roll calling out another Tweep shortly after responding to the critical tweet. The online user mentioned some of the things that went wrong in Mzansi hip-hop. The person claimed that AKA using too much autotune in his song ruined some of his tracks.

Fired up AKA replied that he has been using autotune for a long time. Mega claimed it was nothing new, and some of his fans scoffed.

Stans of the Paradise hitmaker agreed that he used autotune in the past, but not excessively. According to his fans, the rapper apparently only used it for choruses.

@KINGyas25 shared:

"It was not as much though. Favourite tracks are "bang" and " I want it all"

@TeeTouchza said:

"But you used to rap more back then."

@sili_me replied:

"Victory lap was less auto tune and more rap, now it's the exact opposite."

@amerikazos commented:

"Before wedding songs, you were a legend bro,no cap."

@Ralphology_ also said:

"In the chorus, yes. Not the entire song."

@JEYNOM wrote:

"You used auto tune on "All I know" too. Fan from Naija."

@mandelicQ also posted:

"You used to be dope now you wack. We miss the old of you when you dropped Bang, Run Jozi etc"

@donlocco_ added:

"I think he's referring to Touch & Go days "

AKA speaks on social media pressure

In other news, Briefly News reported that AKA has taken online to drop some to share advice. The rapper took to his timeline and advised his followers not to succumb to social media pressure.

Supa Mega urged his supporters not to be hard on themselves because not many successful people post their struggles on social media.

AKA took to Twitter to advise his fans to continue working hard until they succeed. He said people, mostly celebs, only post flashy stuff and their triumphs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News