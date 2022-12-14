Podcast and Chill host MacG is making news headlines after firing another crew member a few days after letting the podcast's driver go

The latest episode of the show dropped late on Monday because the sound guy was late again and the fuming MacG decided to fire him

According to reports, it was not the first time that Aya submitted the sound for the show late and he had even received a warning for it before MacG let him go

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

MacG is trending for all the wrong reasons again after he fired another crew member. The Podcast and Chill host showed the podcast's sound engineer, only known as Aya, the door after he submitted the sound late again.

MacG showed another ‘Podcast and Chill’ crew member the door. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Aya had received a warning for submitting the podcast's sound late before he was fired for the same thing.

Although he has played a pivotal role since joining the Podcast and Chill fam, MacG felt he was being disrespected and showed Aya who's the boss.

ZAlebs reports that MacG revealed the news on Monday's episode. The episode also dropped very late because Aya was dealing with "some family issues".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MacG apparently checked WhatsApp and noticed Aya's status. According to the outlet, the status suggested that Aya was chilling with his friends and bumping his own album.

MacG opens up about why he fired 'Podcast and Chill' driver

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG opened up about the podcast's year-end function and why he fired the show's driver, only known as Thuso.

MacG shared that he hired a large spit braai during the party. The YouTuber said trouble began when the spit braai went missing. Thuso was supposed to deliver it back to the company it was hired from but that was not the case.

ZAlebs reports that MacG said he got a call from Thuso who detailed how the spit braaai apparently flew off the back of the bakkie he was driving.

MacG then decided to fire the driver because he was not feeling his story. Social media users feel that Thuso was unfairly dismissed and agreed that MacG was wrong for assuming Thuso stole the spit braai.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News