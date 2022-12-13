YouTuber MacG has opened up about why he fired the Podcast and Chill driver after he threw a year-end party for his crew

The successful businessman shared that he showed his show's driver the door after he failed to return the spit braai they used during the party to its owners

Many social media users agreed that MacG fired the driver unfairly after the media personality accused the driver of stealing the spit braai

MacG is trending following the latest episode of Podcast and Chill. The podcaster opened up about the podcast's year-end function and why he fired the show's driver, only known as Thuso.

MacG opened up about why he fired the 'Podcast and Chill' driver.

Source: Instagram

MacG shared that he hired a large spit braai during the party. The YouTuber said trouble began when the spit braai went missing. Thuso was supposed to deliver it back to the company it was hired from but that was not the case.

ZAlebs reports that MacG said he got a call from Thuso who detailed how the spit braai apparently flew off the back of the bakkie he was driving. He said when they got back to the spot it flew off it was gone.

MacG then decided to fire the driver because he was not feeling his story. Social media users took to timeline and shared mixed reactions to MacG's decision to fire the driver.

Most of them feel that Thuso was unfairly dismissed and agreed that MacG was wrong for assuming Thuso stole the spit braai.

@mlaba_mpho said:

"Okay… but MacG is wrong for assuming Thuso stole the spit braai. He could have just let him go without tarnishing his 'brand' or rather, giving doubt to his character. Also, could he have let him go because he’s dating the fact checker?"

@tumeloditle wrote:

"Truly speaking, MacG unfairly dismissed Thuso."

@noks_khanyile added:

"Wow! Mac has such little faith in Thuso. The story about the spit braai sounds genuine man. Give the guy his job back."

Thuso now apparently works as Sir Trill's driver. Sir Trill is an Amapiano artist.

MacG calls Oscar Mbo out for allegedly wearing fakes

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the latest episode of Podcast and Chill was lit. The show's host MacG called Oscar Mbo out for wearing fake designer labels.

The podcaster also claimed the house music producer has "Forex scammer tendencies". A video of MacG and his podcast's crew discussing Oscar Mbo is doing the rounds on social media.

When Sol Phenduka explained that the club DJ has paid back the booking fees he owed promoters. Social media users shared mixed reactions to MacG's claims. Some slammed him for his views while other agreed that Oscar allegedly rocks fake labels.

