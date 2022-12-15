Controversial blogger Musa Khawula is reportedly returning to the YouTube space with a brand-new team

Musa got his fans worried when they realized that his YouTube videos were deleted and his channel was allegedly suspended

According to recent reports, Musa will be making a big return, and this time with a new team that includes ex-members of 'Podcast and Chill'

Musa Khawula snatches 'Podcast and Chill' employees. Image:@Musa Khawula/TikTok

Zalebs reports that Musa Khawula now has Aya on his team, whom MacG reportedly fired for missing a work day to pursue his personal interests

Musa broke the news of his return on Instagram stories and the screenshot has since been shared across Twitter. He wrote:

"Not me getting an entirely new team that is even better coming from your favourite popular podcast. I hope you are ready for the new episode coming tomorrow. Hi, chillers, how are you doing."

The controversial music executive Nota Baloyi revealed on Twitter that MacG has fired both Aya and Mash.

Addressing the issue on the previous episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said he fired Aya because he sent through a faulty job and when asked about it he said he had a family emergency, only to find that Aya actually took a day off to work on his album.

Aya has since shared his side of the story on Twitter, denying all the accusations. However, he did not share many details, saying when the time is right, people will know the truth. He tweeted:

"I’ll definitely take accountability for one error, I don’t think my album is bigger than anything. I'm silent because I’m just letting you guys run with the narratives you want to. All I know is all the things being said are totally incorrect. Time."

