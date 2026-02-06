A viral video clip of former The Queen actor Xolani Mayekiso getting ready for his day has sparked financial struggles concerns among fans

The actor has been open about his side hustles since leaving the show, where he played Thato Maake

Social media users questioned whether Connie Ferguson was paying her cast and crew members enough

Former ‘The Queen’ actor Xolani Mayekiso documents his daily routine.

A video of former The Queen star Xolani Mayekiso has sparked a debate online, regarding his financial standing and whether Ferguson Films had anything to do with it.

The star, who played the role of Thato Maake on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, is rarely on the small screens, and Mzansi has expressed concerns. He joined Season 2 before the show got cancelled after seven years.

What Thato gets up to daily?

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Xolani documented his daily routine, giving fans a detailed look. His viewers get to see how he bathes in a wash basin, gets dressed, buys food, and the places he visits and where he gets his hair cut.

The vlog shows Thato's unfurnished bedroom and his clothes scattered all over the floor. One can tell, judging by the video, that Xolani's side hustle involves property rentals.

A user, @OfficialTwiiny, reshared the video but targeted Connie Ferguson, asking if she paid the actors fairly.

When he left The Queen in 2021, Xolani thanked the production company and the fans for holding his character down, showing that there is no animosity.

"Thank you for welcoming 'Thato' into your homes from season 2. The opportunity has been amazing. What a journey. I'm so grateful. It's a WRAP, guys!! Big thank you to the cast and crew @the_queen_mzansi @mzansimagic. Ngiyabonga, ABUTIiiiiii," he wrote.

Former ‘The Queen’ actor Xolani Mayekiso’s finances have been put in question. Image: Xolani_mayekiso.

The production company got a bad rep when two stars from The Queen spoke negatively about them. One of them is Vatiswa Ndara, who wrote an open letter to Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, speaking about the negatives in the acting industry.

Another actress, Keke Mphuthi, slammed Ferguson Films, who alleged that Shona Ferguson fired her after finding out about her pregnancy.

Mzansi responds to Mayekiso's video:

@Kgabo_Ms argued:

"Companies do not control how employees spend their salaries."

@I_am_Bucie defended Connie:

"The Queen ended years ago. How long was this money supposed to last? Come on, guys … Even if you don’t have your salary from a few years ago today, it doesn’t mean you never got paid."

@Clydesphe shared:

"Sometimes all you need is a good haircut."

@T_Tremaine10 asked:

"Doesn’t this guy buy these apartments and revamp them? I saw something on his TikTok im just assuming."

@Tinyiko_k1 said:

"I think now I've realised that actors are normal people working a normal job. It's not as glamorous as we used to think it is."

@TK_Rammutla said:

"Lol this guy owns a beautiful student accommodation in Pretoria near UP, don’t be fooled by his simple lifestyle in this vlog."

Xolani Mayekiso escapes assault case

In a previous report from Briefly News, Xolani Mayekiso is said to be off the hook over his assault case. The former The Queen star had a sexual assault case against him that had since been temporarily dropped.

Mzansi stands beside Xolani amid his accusations, with many claiming the lady is lying.

