South African reality TV star Mpho Wa Badimo recently had drooling over her stunning body

An online user posted a picture of the Big Brother Mzansi winner dressed in a gold swimsuit on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's sultry picture

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mpho Wa Badimo stunned in a sultry swimsuit. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Mpho Wa Badimo recently set the social media streets n fire with her recent sultry picture that has everyone going crazy.

Despite her being ridiculed for her failed relationship with Themba Broly online for the past few years, the Big Brother Mzansi winner became the talk of the town this February after an online user @Bigger36956 posted a photo of the star showing off her gorgeous body in a stunning gold swimsuit.

This photo garnered over 33K views on X (Formerly Twitter).

See the post below:

Fans react to Mpho Wa Badimo showing off her body

Shortly after the picture went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Snepto6074 complimented the star:

"She is very hot."

@BlackAn65843366 wrote:

"Badimo ba sepetxe mo. Imagine chasing a child who is always doing wrong as a forefather."

@Maluksmaluks888 commented:

"A Sangoma that is showing us her body on the internet."

Mpho Wa Badimo allegedly involved in R600K lawsuit

Besides setting the streets on fire with her gorgeous snap, in October 2025, the reality TV star was allegedly facing a R600K lawsuit alongside Zuree Hair salon owner, Lehlogonolo Annette Nkuna.

The Springs Mall consortium is reportedly suing the two ladies for a lease breach of over R600K. Zuree Hair offered fat injections, microblading, makeup, microneedling, laser lipo and many other procedures.

However, this wasn't the first time that Mpho Wa Badimo was involved in a messy scandal, as in September 2025, she was accused of scamming her clients.

In 2023, the 31-year-old star claimed to be the co-owner of the salon on her social media page and shared a video of her walking into it; however, a source claimed that she was never the owner to begin with and that it was just a publicity stunt after she squandered her R2M winning from Big Brother Mzansi.

"Mpho is not the owner; she only asked Annette to shoot a reality TV show there because she was embarrassed that her winnings from Big Brother were finished and hadn't done anything tangible. It was just for publicity," the source revealed.

Netizens wowed by Mpho Wa Badimo's gorgeous body. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Mpho Wa Badimo shares important message to fans

Briefly News previously reported that in February 2025, Mpho wa Badimo shared another important message with her fans and followers. Speaking in a video shared on X by MDN News, the mother of two warned fans against picking up coins in their yards.

She said the coins may be cursed, and picking them may cause problems and bad luck in their lives. Social media users did not seem to agree with the reality TV star. As expected, many brought up Mpho's past and reminded her of how she was swindled out of two million by her baby daddy, Themba Broly.

Source: Briefly News