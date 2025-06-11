Mzansi Blames Mpho Wa Badimo for Themba Broly’s Downfall: “Mpho’s Ancestors Are Dealing With Him”
- Mpho Wa Badimo is catching shade after the latest incident her ex-husband was involved in
- Themba Broly is at the centre of controversy after he was accused of harassing a woman and beating up several individuals
- Mzansi claims Themba's ex, who is a sangoma, is to blame for how his life has turned out
Themba Broly's latest scandal is apparently the consequence of his failed relationship with Mpho Wa Badimo.
Themba Broly involved in bloody altercation
Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Themba Broly's name is rarely ever linked to any good news, and the scandals against him just keep piling up.
Briefly News reported on the details surrounding Broly's altercation with several individuals that ended in a "bloody brawl."
According to the publication, the media personality harassed an unknown woman at an apartment block. After being stopped, he then began an altercation with an unknown man and "beat him to a pulp."
In an interview with Boldly Owamie, producer Nicey Beatz revealed that he was with Themba to shoot a music video and record social media content before the drama erupted:
"I tried to stop him, but I couldn't. His eyes were red, his face was red, he was gone. I had never seen him like that before. He was beating him to a pulp; he almost killed him, and he was begging for mercy.
Nicey says he was later attacked by the man's friends, who were looking for Themba. He went on to reveal that he's in fear for his life, and warned people against trusting him.
Mzansi points fingers amid Themba Broly drama
Netizens are convinced that Themba Broly's ex-wife, Mpho Wa Badimo, is to blame for all the horrible things he's been involved in.
Previously, Mpho claimed to have been getting death threats from her ex's fans after their break up.
Ntebo_Mo said:
"If there’s a sangoma I would not take my chances on it's definitely Mpho Wa Badimo because I know her herbs work."
MntungwaPhile defended Mpho Wa Badimo:
"People who are blaming Mphowabadimo, saying she bewitched him (her alleged abuser). bore so much. They do not want to hold this man accountable and are shifting the blame to her. This man has been disruptive from when he was in the house. Nale was dragged to filth for pointing that out."
Blessing_Pha wrote:
"Chris Excel and his minions were praising him for chowing Mpho's R2million from BBM, now the sangoma is showing him flames. You really can't do a sangoma dirty and think you will get away with it."
2laniAfrika advised:
"Never in your life have a child with a sangoma and do her dirty. She won’t bewitch you, but her ancestors will surely make sure your life is messed up. They live inside her and know what pain she’s going through because of you."
AngelM133197 added:
"Mpho's ancestors are dealing with him."
Mzansi defends Berita against Nota Baloyi
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's distasteful comments about his ex-wife, Berita.
Mzansi rallied in support of Berita, saying she was lucky she doesn't have children with her problematic ex.
