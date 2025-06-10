An Instagram video of a man's street interview, unexpectedly interrupted by a third party, has sent Mzansi into a frenzy

The video shows a street Phara interrupting the interview in action, requesting to also be accommodated

Netizens laughed at the incident, but some couldn't help but feel bad for him after he was turned away

South Africans are divided after a video showing a Phara interrupting an ongoing interview goes viral on social media.

A Mzansi phara crashes an interview, leaving netizens in stitches. Image: Zakhele

A content creator, Zakhele, also known on Instagram, @mr.south_sa, had an interview interrupted by a "Phara" on the streets of Joburg. The video shared by Zakhele, in his familiar role, about to interview a passerby, a third character enters the frame – the eventual "Phara". He does not waste time or politeness – he is demanding an interview, too.

As the video proceeds, Zakhele and the interviewee try to respectfully send the Phara on his way, explaining that it is not his time and that he is interrupting them. However, the adamant Phara refuses to be ignored. In what is deemed the funniest moment in the video, he repeatedly states that he does not want to wait for his turn, but he wants to be included.

How the name Phara came about

A Phara, which is increasingly being used in South African slang. Phara is adopted from "nyaope" a destructive street drug that is popular in South Africa and often contains everything from antiretroviral drugs to rat poison, as well as heroin. People who use nyaope are colloquially referred to as 'pharas' or 'nyaope boys,' as their appearance and behaviour tend to resemble that of a chronic drug user.

Many viewers in the comment section found the experience harmless and funny. However, some users were genuinely concerned for the Phara's well-being, and called out Zakhele himself for judging the man for his appearance, and that they could have given him a chance to hear what he had to say.

A phara overtakes an interview in action, leaving netizens in stitches. Image: mr.south_sa

Mzansi reacts to the video

iscodj_ wrote:

"Allow him.😂😂😂😂"

caldee._ wrote:

"Accommodate my friend bafwethu.😂😂"

siyayenzalento added:

"Le dlala ka talent, include the character."

meluxolo_ngcobo said:

"It would have been funnier if the phara got his turn, trust me. 😅"

lumka_sidinile wrote:

"Yall are being mean. 😩Accommodate him…"

jeannyy.connor

"There’s a difference between iphara nomntu o homeless. Anyways that’s not how you treat people, rich or poor."

szondi_ commented:

"🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾 Imagine how great it would have been had they included him. He probably has an incredible story that could go viral to tell but they want to talk about 'what you think about the girls in Braam dawg'."

wayne.fxkiid said:

"He saw how Alostro got recognised, so he wants the same thing gents. 😂😂🔥"

jack_mncedisi.78 wrote:

"I'm apologising on his behalf kodwa baft umjita came with a respectful manner; calling enye indoda iphara baft is literally diabolical. Maybe he had a interesting story to share. 🙏🏿"

dr_strange_love_supreme commented:

"They didn’t have to treat him like that. The show would have been more entertaining. Pharas are humans too."

