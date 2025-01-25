A man driving on a road captured a fascinating moment between a gent and a woman who went on foot on a road

The video of the bizarre interaction where one woman seemingly held a weapon went viral on TikTok

Netizens were amused by the woman who looked like she was on a serious mission when she took off running

A TikTok video shows a woman fiercely taking to the road on foot. The lady had a target in mind, and a bystander caught her action.

A woman in a TikTok video was chasing a phara, and people were in stitches. Image: @mpilozondo_caught

Source: Getty Images

The video of the woman received thousands of likes. Many commented after seeing the unexpected foot chase.

Woman runs after phara

A lady in a TikTok post by @mpilozondo_ caught the moment a woman chased a phara at full speed on foot. She was clutching a wooden stick, and some distance away, another man was running away. Watch the video of the chase below:

SA curious about random foot chase

People speculated about the chase scene in the video. Online users joked about the phara and woman in the video. Mzanzitaal explains that the word phara/para comes from "parasite" and is used to describe people who survive on the streets through any means necessary.

Yolandi | Career & Lifestyle commented:

"And she is going to catch him 😭"

SNAZZY wrote;

"She's determined, bless her heart 😭"

Random joked:

"This is the pharalympics."

Yhoo_khanyaaaah asked:

"😭Why didn’t you give her a lift so she can catch up, mara😭"

keamo_k22 was aused:

"What did he do to make her THAT mad 😭"

_tayjacks was amused:

"Seeing her in the rearview mirror still running😭😂 best believe she caught him."

Source: Briefly News