A Johannesburg woman hilariously shared why she left one of the most well-known dating apps, Tinder

The lady said that Tinder in Johannesburg is giving phara vibes where people are being robbed by their dates

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing their sentiments and similar stories

A Johannesburg woman shared why she left Tinder. Images: @squmzinto

Source: TikTok

A woman hilariously took to her TikTok account and shared part of the reason she left a dating app, Tinder.

In the clip uploaded by @squmzinto, she said Johannesburg Tinder is not for the faint of heart because people are being robbed by their dates. Because of such shenanigans, the lady decided to leave Tinder.

It is not clear if she experienced Tinder in other provinces. But in Johannesburg, she stans how people get robbed by people they meet on the dating app. In conclusion, Tinder in Joburg gives phara vibes, lol.

Woman left Joburg Tinder because of phara vibes

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 3k likes, with many online users laughing and sharing their similar stories.

@Olebogeng Koetsi expressed:

"Tinder in Jozi is like being in the wild with wild animals...survival for the fittest."

@Ntobotana🌼 could relate:

"My Tinder match is showing me flames sana🤣."

@gwazani wrote:

"Tinder is full of men who want money from us."

@Ojay Mosaic commented:

"Askies 😅just don't do Tinder.. wait for guys to approach...like the old fashioned way...unfortunately you might wait for some time....since tinder is here."

@Thuto Mabine shared:

"Not mine. 😂 We actually dated for a while then his gf showed up at my graduation to confront me 🤝😭."

@your.laziest.wife said:

"The T in Tinder stands for Trauma 💀💀💀."

Salty woman was catfished by Tinder date

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who was catfished by her Tinder date.

Facebook page Mzansi Memes shared the hilarious clip to their page, cracking up over the reason the man gave for not looking like his picture. Apparently, when you take pictures in Africa it makes you a 10 out of 10 LOL! If you have online dated, then you most likely have been catfished at one point or another.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News