A video of a man wearing a Springbok jersey coming out of the boot of a car left the online community in stitches

The guy was travelling with a lot of people who tried to get him out of the boot

Social media users were left in stitches as they tried to think of what could have led to him being in that situation

A video of a man exiting the car through the book left people with so many questions. Image @mongi08

A video of a man travelling with what looks like his family left the online community wanting more information after he was seen getting out of the car's boot as others waited for him.

User @mongi08 shared the video on the TikTok platform, gaining many likes and comments from social media users.

The guy makes a grand exit

In the video, the man lying on his back in the boot man drags himself out by sliding down until his feet reach the floor.

Two women, a girl, and two older people stood waiting for him to come out, all donning the Springbok regalia and carrying their flags.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi peeps in need of answers

After watching the video, the online community took to the comment section to share their enjoyment. Some people were left amazed at the lengths sports lovers would go to just for them not to miss a match.

User @bhalakazi4 wanted to know:

"Ok, how did he get in there in the first place😂😂😂."

User @Cyahbonga joked:

"Piet was praying there's no speed humps on the way😂."

User @bailese felt amused:

"Proudly South African, we turn impossible to possible 😂😂🤣🤣."

User @maps_paul commented:

"The aim is to get there by any means necessary 🤣🤣."

User @trevor601970 added:

"He must be from the Northern Cape. Anything goes. 🔥🔥."

User @@Musa added humour in the comments:

"We are all sick from Covid vaccine in South Africa 😂, since vaccination, we were never the same 🤣🤣😂."

