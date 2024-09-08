The first South Africa and New Zealand Rugby Championship tie translated to massive ratings for the SABC

SABC 2 and SABC Sport had a cumulative viewership of four million and an increase in average daily reach

The SABC did not air the second rugby match after the public broadcaster failed to get broadcasting rights

The 1st Rugby Championship Test match between the Springboks and New Zealand raked in massive ratings for the SABC. Images: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

The SABC raked it in big during the first — and only — Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand.

The Springboks won 31-27 at Emirates Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, 31 August, in a 30-year democracy celebration match.

1st Boks vs All Blacks tie boosts SABC ratings

SA continued its dominance at DHL Stadium with an 18-12 triumph on 7 September.

It marked a historic fourth straight victory over their arch-rivals since the 2023 Rugby World and secured SA the Freedom Cup.

However, the SABC did not televise the second match.

This automatically meant millions of citizens would miss out on the live action, contrary to their hopes, as the deal between the public broadcaster and SuperSport, which holds broadcasting rights, was a one-off arrangement.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela noted the SABC's success in broadcasting the only international allowed under the deal.

He posted to X:

"SABC scores big with #RSAvNZL rugby match. SABC 2 and SABC Sport had a cumulative viewership of four million. SABC 2 experienced an average daily reach increase of 66%, and SABC Sport [a] 75% increase.

"The match recorded 164,246 views on SABC2 on #SABCPlus. SABC 2 reached an impressive total of 208,198 views for the day on 31 August.

"Supersport Grandstand pulled 594k, Supersport Variety got 935k, and SuperSport Rugby hit 422k viewers, respectively. SuperSport had a cumulative viewership pull of 1.6 million."

