A video of a man impersonating Bonga Sithole's well-known viral video has been circulating online

The footage shows the man dressed formally as he begins to speak eloquently, imitating Bonga's longwinded phrases

South African netizens were left both amused and impressed by the man's ability to impersonate the homeless man accurately

Mzansi's most well-spoken homeless man, Bonga Sithole, made quite the impression among netizens this year after shooting to internet fame.

Peeps were left amused by a man's ability to impersonate internet-famous homeless man, Bonga Sithole. Image: @Rathipa_Rampedi/Twitter, @advsisanda/TikTok

Source: Twitter

The initial video of him captured on the streets hustling and speaking to an intrigued motorist using complex English words went viral and has had many peeps following his story.

One netizen was so captivated by Bonga that he couldn't help but do an impersonation of the mentioned viral video.

The footage posted by @Rathipa_Rampedi on Twitter shows the man dressed in a formal shirt and tie as he begins to speak eloquently, imitating Bonga's bombastic phrases and funny mannerisms.

The post was captioned:

"2022 has been a year for Alostro and Bonga. But this guy's impersonation of Bonga, though ."

Several Mzansi peeps were amused by the man's ability to imitate Bonga to the tea and responded with funny reactions.

@busiwe_bubu responded:

"Wow, he's very good ."

@Matt41460161 wrote:

"There's a little bit of resemblance though."

@Rathipa_Rampedi commented:

"Bonga has inspired the masses ."

@yemyem_07 said:

"Mastered Bonga's mannerisms ."

@therealxolo replied:

"He kinda looks like him, futhi."

New video shows Bonga Sithole back to begging on the streets after quitting rehab

In another story, Briefly News reported that a recent video has confirmed that Bonga Sithole is back on the streets. This comes after Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud, who had helped the man get his life together, posted a video online disclosing that the homeless man had checked himself out of rehab.

Footage posted by @AdvoBarryRoux shows the well-spoken homeless man begging for money from cars on the road as one lady calls him close and inquires on why he is back on the streets.

The lady explains that she doesn't have money for him as a mute and disappointed Bonga looks at her before walking off.

