Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wabadimo issued a statement alleging that she is getting death threats from Themba Broly's fans

She claimed that she has been getting non-stop calls, and pictures of her car, home and her son from unknown numbers

The reality television stars have been in the news a lot lately after Mpho Wabadimo announced their breakup

Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wabadimo is living in fear after receiving continuous death threats from her ex-husband, Themba "Broly" Mabaso's, fans.

The pregnant reality television star revealed that the threats had affected her daily life as she now constantly lives in fear.

Mpho Wabadimo issues statement claiming Themba Broly's fans are threatening her

Mpho issued a statement claiming she lives in fear because she has received death threats from her ex-boyfriend's fans. She noted that the stalkers were sending images of her car, son, and house.

She added that they were going as far as threatening her unborn baby, which she shares with the My Inked World star. Part of the statement shared by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela read:

"I have been receiving death threats from calls to texts threatening my life and my son's life till today. Those threats have been direct and it has created a very hostile situation for me and those around me. I have been receiving received pictures of my car, home and son with threats. Some of these messages and calls are coming from people close to the people I was in a relationship with."

Keeping up with Mpho Wa Badimo, Briefly News reported that the star had had an unbelievable year and rose to fame after competing in the Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 competition and winning.

Mpho's name remained in the headlines as her relationship with fellow Big Brother Mzansi housemate Themba Broly blossomed outside.

Mpho is currently pregnant with Themba's child, but the duo recently split because Themba was allegedly still romantically involved with his other baby mama.

