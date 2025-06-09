A friend of The River actor Presley Chweneyagae shared his last moments before he passed away

The River and 90 Plein Street star who passed away at the age of 40 was buried on Saturday, 7 June

South Africans are mourning the passing of the multi-award-winning Tsotsi, and iNumber Number actor

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Presley Chweneyagae's close friend recalls his moment. Presley Chweneyagae

Source: Instagram

Presley Chweneyage's friends, industry colleagues, and family bid farewell to him at his funeral service on Saturday, 7 June.

The multi-award-winning actor passed away on Tuesday, 27 May at the age of 40 years.

Chweneyagae's close friend revealed at his funeral service on Saturday that he was with the actor when he took his last breath.

The SABC shared a video of the friend's speech on YouTube where he recalls being the late actor moments before he died.

"I have no words to say how hurt I am. I had to experience the last moment of his passing; I was with him. I was with the paramedics; I was on the scene."

"To see you my friend leaving in the manner in which you left broke my heart," says the close friend.

The Chweneyagae family confirmed a week ago that the actor died from natural causes and there was no foul play.

The family also previously stated that the paramedics were called when the actor struggled to breathe.

Mzansi pays tribute to the Safta-winning actor

@dudumsomi5983 wrote:

"We lost an icon, a legend, a comedian who makes you laugh even if you don't want to. I love the way he did his acting career; he gave all his heart mind and body. My condolences to his close family, extended family, friends, and South Africa at large. He will be missed. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@cotacole2214 replied:

"Thank You Cobra for all the laughs and for reminding the youth. Yes, you can. RIP Pres, my brother."

Luo2020 said:

"I remember him when he visited Zambia some years back. We were all excited. I am sad that he's gone too early. Love from Zambia."

@alu.xmbesy wrote:

"I wish he can wake up and see people that have come to honour him."

@agnesmkhuzangwe7308 said:

"Guys we must start letting people cry during funerals. Just be there for support but don't stop them."

@Lorato-o9x responded:

"It was a beautiful and heart-breaking ceremony. The Lord has borrowed and taken back again, condolences to the South African actor."

@nonhlanhlajadeleonard8687 said:

"I'm lost for words. He was really still young. Rest in power. The heavens have gained an enormous, colossal seraph. Our TV screens will never be the same."

Presley Chweneyagae died at the age of 40. Images: PresleyChweneyage

Source: Instagram

Photo: The River actor Thapelo Sebogodi spotted crying at Presley Chweneyagae’s funeral service

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fan-favourite The River actor Thapelo Sebogo couldn't hold back his tears at Presley Chweneyagae's funeral service.

The actor portrays the character of Chweneyagae's on-screen best friend on The River and the spin-off Cobrizi.

South Africans took to Sebogodi's photo over the weekend to comfort the actor and pay tribute to Chweneyagae.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News