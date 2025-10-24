South African reality TV star Mpho Wa Badimo allegedly found herself in trouble with the law

It was reported that the Big Brother Mzansi winner is involved in a R600K lawsuit against Zuree Hair salon

Briefly News reached out to the TV personality regarding this legal issue and her alleged involvement

Mpho Wa Badimo allegedly slapped with a R600k lawsuit. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Yoh, what a horrible way to end the year! South African reality TV star Mpho Wa Badimo is reportedly embroiled in a significant legal matter related to her association with the popular salon, Zuree Hair.

According to Daily Sun, the former Big Brother Mzansi winner is allegedly facing a R600K lawsuit alongside Zuree Hair salon owner, Lehlogonolo Annette Nkuna.

The Springs Mall consortium is reportedly suing the two ladies for a lease breach of over R600K. Zuree Hair offered fat injections, microblading, makeup, microneedling, laser lipo and many other procedures.

In a summons that was seen by the publication, the owner and the TV personality allegedly breached their lease agreement.

"The first defendant had breached the terms of their lease agreement as they failed to make payment of their monthly rental and charges as agreed. They are currently in arrears of over R163K in respect of the period as set out and computed on the exposition of the first defendant's account," it reads.

However, this isn't the first time that Mpho Wa Badimo was involved in a messy scandal, as in September 2025, she was accused of scamming her clients.

In 2023, the 31-year-old star claimed to be the co-owner of the salon on her social media page and shared a video of her walking into it; however, a source claimed that she was never the owner to begin with and that it was just a publicity stunt after she squandered her R2M winning from Big Brother Mzansi.

"Mpho is not the owner; she only asked Annette to shoot a reality TV show there because she was embarrassed that her winnings from Big Brother were finished and hadn't done anything tangible. It was just for publicity," the source revealed.

Watch the clip below:

Briefly News reaches out to Mpho Wa Badimo

Briefly News reached out to the reality TV star for a comment regarding her alleged involvement in the matter; however, she hasn't responded to the publication at the time of publishing the article.

Moreover, the Springs Mall marketing manager, Amoret D'Arrigo, told Daily Sun that they couldn't comment on the lease agreement:

"Leases are confidential legal agreements, meaning we are not in a position to comment about them publicly."

