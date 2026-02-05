South African media personality Tebogo Thobejane is allegedly venturing into a new industry

An online user revealed that the former Muvhnago actress was working on her new book

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's new venture

Yoh, it seems that the controversial media personality Tebogo Thobejane, who has been frequently at the centre of scandals lately, has decided to focus on a new venture, where she dives deep into private details about her personal life.

According to an online user @BuzzLifenews, the former Muvhango star, who previously opened up about her fears of dating South African men after her traumatic ordeal with her ex, Cat Matlala, it was alleged that Thobejane was working towards her new book.

The online user shared the alleged news about the former club hostess on Thursday, 5 February 2026, on their X page, and mentioned that peeps will find out more about what went down in Tebogo's life before and after her relationship with Matlala.

The post reads:

"Tebogo Thobejane is in the process of writing a book. She is starting afresh after nearly losing her life to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Matlala is alleged to have paid R150 000 for the failed hit on ex-girlfriend. The money was allegedly channelled through a business account belonging to Nthabiseng Nzama, the daughter of Matlala's co-accused Floyd Tiego Mahusela. Thobejane was shot in the foot, but her passenger suffered a spinal injury resulting in paralysis. Fearing for her safety, Thobejane has since fled South Africa. Thobejane is currently working on a book where she will share private details about her life."

Fans react to Tebogo's new venture

Shortly after it was announced that Thobejane is working towards her new book on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news, as some couldn't believe that the star was to become an author. Here's what they had to say below:

@Tebogo_M21 said:

"It'll be an interesting book."

@PulengSpeak wrote:

"She must just do a story time on TikTok or Instagram."

@Doroshni1 commented:

"Maybe, this lady has a lot of info regarding Cat Matlala, I mean, she is a threat to him."

@KhuboneLun93149 responded:

"What's there to put in a book? She is a slay queen with a BBL, dating men for a soft life, allegedly a pimp."

@MaimanePri25390 replied:

"Guys, we have to be honest about this gogo. Amadoda, we are brave."

@wemalevels stated:

"She's tired of being a baddie."

Witness C shares how much Cat Matlala allegedly paid for hit

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Witness C revealed how much Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala allegedly paid for Tebogo Thobejane to be killed.

Witness C detailed the role Vusi Matlala played, as well as Matlala's co-accused, particularly Nthabiseng Nzama. Social media users reacted strongly, with some questioning why Vusi Matlala wanted Tebogo Thobejane killed.

