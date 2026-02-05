kykNet's reality TV star, Mariana Kotze, was recently found alive after she went missing

It was also alleged that there is a mystery surrounding her disappearance, which police continue to investigate

Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane shared that the case is far from being closed due to certain circumstances

Reality TV cook Mariana Kotze was found alive. Image: @hectoronline

Source: Facebook

In a turn of things, the popular kykNet reality TV cook, Mariana Kotze, was found alive and well after she went missing near Komatipoort, after a suspected hijacking.

According to several reports, it was said that there was a mystery surrounding the star's disappearance after she was found on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

After being found, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane stressed that there are a lot of circumstances that need to be scrutinised by the police and that this case is far from being closed.

Ndubane said:

"We have located her in Kempton Park; however, police are still investigating the case due to the circumstances surrounding it. She was allegedly hijacked and kidnapped; footage showed her walking alone with her bags. So we need to find out the nitty-gritty of the case."

Kotze's husband feared for her safety after receiving threatening messages

The whole saga regarding the kidnapping and alleged hijacking began on Monday, 2 February 2026, after her husband, Boland Kotze, received a threatening voice note on WhatsApp, which sparked fear in him regarding the safety of his wife.

A post regarding her disappearance was also shared on Instagram by alankeyrlp, which reads:

"Mariana Kotze was last seen on the morning of 2 February 2026 after leaving her home in Marloth Park at approximately 08h00. She was travelling to Komatipoort to do shopping and was driving a silver Pajero Sport with registration number KCZ 830 MP. According to information received, Mariana was hijacked in Komatipoort.

"At around 10h30, her husband received a call from the hijackers and could hear Mariana’s voice in the background. Since then, there has been no confirmed update on her safety or whereabouts. Her family is deeply concerned and asking the public for urgent assistance. For More Missing Person Cases and updates, go to missingpersonsa.co.za.

"If you have seen Mariana, the vehicle, or have any information that may help locate her, please contact immediately: 📞 BOLAND: 082 387 6518 Please follow the Missing Person South Africa page for updates, share this post widely, and comment with any information that could help. "

