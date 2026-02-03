kykNET reality TV star Mariana Kotze (67) has been missing since Monday, 2 February 2026, following a suspected hijacking incident

Social media users offered prayers, advice, and suggestions on what Kotze's family can do to locate her

kykNET reality star vanished after allegedly being kidnapped near Komatipoort. Image: LSim Simpson

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star Mariana Kotze has been missing since Monday, 2 February 2026, following a suspected hijacking incident.

The 67-year-old Mpumalanga woman joined the growing list of famous South Africans who have been hijacked. Her family said she was last seen on the morning of 2 February 2026 after leaving her home in Marloth Park at approximately 8 AM.

How did kykNET reality TV star go missing?

Kotze, who starred in kykNET's food reality show Kokkedoor in 2019, was unfortunate, unlike Tsekeleke’s ex-girlfriend Black Cat Girl. She was on her way to Komatipoort, driving a silver Pajero Sport with registration number KCZ 830 MP, when she was allegedly hijacked near the Nkomazi toll plaza.

According to a Facebook post by Missing Person South Africa, the alleged hijackers called her husband around 10:30 AM, and he could hear Mariana’s voice in the background.

According to a report by East Coast Radio, Kotze’s husband allegedly received a message from the alleged hijackers instructing him not to block or close their bank accounts.

Mariana Kotze’s family appealed to South Africans for information that may help find her.

See the post by clicking here for more information.

SA reacts after kykNET reality TV star goes missing

In the comments, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some prayed for Marian Kotze’s safe return, others suggested how the family could use technology to find her.

Here are some of the comments:

Danika Verdoes suggested:

“Try to trace the phone number before they shut the phone down. Also, if the family has 360 paired to her device, they can trace her. Otherwise, police need to trace the phone number.”

Samantha Jacobs

“As a fellow resident living in Marloth, this shocks the whole park, and on the Komatipoort part of things; I am so concerned about how and why, as Komatipoort is SUPER busy, you just say hello, and everyone looks at you... very, very small town, very busy every day, hope she is found.”

Laangboom Nonz advised:

“This is bad that she has not been found till this hour. May God please protect her and be with her husband, who must be worried sick about the worst outcome. Have they checked hospitals, maybe? They should also try to contact TSHENOLO PI and see if they can't help.”

Grace Barbara prayed:

“Lord, cover her with your blood and bring her home safely In Jesus’ name.”

Beryl Cain commented:

“Heavenly Father, we pray for Mariana's safe return. Lord, all things are possible through you, so please hear our cries. Grant her family strength during this trying time 🙏🙏🙏Jesus, we trust in You🙏🙏”

Mzansi reacted after kykNET reality TV star went missing. Image: LSim Simpson

Source: Facebook

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi shares how scammers kidnapped her friend

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that popular media personality Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi revealed how her friend was kidnapped after she referred her to someone posing as a client

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reshared a video of Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi's Facebook Live session on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, 14 January 2026. Many commenters identified the scam as common in areas like Kempton Park, Midrand, and Tembisa, while others offered safety tips.

