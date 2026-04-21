Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is approaching a personal milestone at a time when scrutiny around his performances has intensified

The Stormers remain in a tight race for top position in the United Rugby Championship heading into a crucial fixture

He has acknowledged the impact of social media criticism but remains guided by internal team standards rather than outside opinion

Springboks playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set to reach a major career milestone this weekend, but has addressed the constant social media abuse he has had to deal with in recent months.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a sensational 2025 season for South Africa and delivered one of his most memorable performances against Argentina in Durban, where he broke Percy Montgomery’s record for most points in a match. He also went on to win the United Rugby Championship Player of the Year award.

That success brought added pressure, with expectations rising significantly. A slight dip in form in 2026 for his URC club has seen him face criticism from fans. The situation was compounded when the club decided to strip him of the captaincy as his performances came under scrutiny.

The Stormers fly-half is expected to earn his 50th cap in their URC clash against Glasgow Warriors in Cape Town on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reacts to online abuse

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he is aware of the abuse directed at him on social media but has learned not to let it affect him.

“I see it all because I’m on social media. Whether I like it or not, it’s in my face. As long as my coaches and teammates are happy with my effort, little comments won’t deter me,” he said.

Stormers chase top spot in URC standings

The Stormers will be targeting a strong result against Glasgow as they push to reclaim top position on the table. A win with a big enough margin could see them move back to number one, with only a few matches left before the play-offs.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he wants to prepare properly and ensure the milestone match ends on a positive note.

“I’ve put a lot of energy into the club and had setbacks, so I’m happy to be where I am.”

The young fly-half also spoke about the role the Stormers have played in his growth since joining the team after school. He said development happens more at the franchise level than many people realise, and thanked the coaches who have backed him throughout his career.

The focus now shifts to Saturday, where he will look to mark his 50th appearance with a strong performance.

Sacha fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter

Source: Briefly News