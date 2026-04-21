Springboks set for a blockbuster 2026 opener in Gqeberha as anticipation builds around a high-profile clash expected to draw a packed stadium

Barbarians bring their trademark unpredictability and global star power, with fans waiting to see which big names will feature

SA ‘A’ face Zimbabwe in a curtain-raiser that adds intrigue, with emerging talent stepping into the spotlight before the main event

Mark Telea of Barbarians F.C tackled by Cheslin Kolbe during the match between the Springboks and Barbarians F.C on June 28, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks will face the Barbarians in a blockbuster Gqeberha opener to the 2026 season, with the highly anticipated clash set to take place in 60 days at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The fixture, confirmed on 21 April 2026, will see South Africa begin their campaign against a Barbarians side coached by Scott Robertson in what is expected to draw a near-capacity crowd.

The match, played for the YesPlay Cup, marks a repeat of last year’s encounter in Cape Town, where thousands of supporters turned out in large numbers. Gqeberha is once again expected to deliver a vibrant atmosphere as rugby supporters prepare for a major international spectacle.

Gqeberha gears up for major Springboks clash

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said the team is eager to return to a venue known for strong fan support.

“I can’t wait for the season to start and what better place than Gqeberha, where we’ve always enjoyed enormous support,” Erasmus told Springboks Rugby.

“We’ve been told that the average attendance at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is over 95% of stadium capacity and we hope to see the stands packed out again this year when we welcome the BaaBaas to the game.”

The Springboks have a strong record at the stadium, having won eight of their nine Tests there, with one draw. Their last appearance at the venue saw them secure a commanding 45-0 victory over Italy in front of more than 44,000 spectators.

Barbarians set to bring global stars and flair

The Barbarians are known for assembling a mix of top players from across the rugby world, creating a unique and unpredictable contest. Their matches are rare and often attract global attention due to their free-flowing style.

John Spencer, President of Barbarian F.C., confirmed the significance of the occasion and the partnership behind the match.

“Barbarian F.C prides itself on its values and ethos and it is important our partners embody the same,” Spencer said.

The final Barbarians squad is typically confirmed close to matchday.

Melvyn Jaminet of Barbarians F.C scores a try during the match between South Africa and Barbarians F.C at DHL Stadium on June 28, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

SA ‘A’ vs Zimbabwe adds extra excitement

Before the Springboks take the field, fans will see South Africa’s next best in action when SA ‘A’ face Zimbabwe’s Sables.

The Springboks coach said the fixture is an important opportunity for squad development.

“We’re very excited to see the rest of our wider squad in action in a proper match when the SA ‘A’ team take on the Sables from Zimbabwe,” he said.

Zimbabwe have already qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, adding extra weight to the warm-up fixture.

What follows after the blockbuster clash

After the Barbarians match, the Boks will host England, Scotland and Wales in three Tests in the new Nations Championship in July.

They will then welcome the All Blacks for three Tests in a new series called Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, which will play out every four years.

Dolphins swim alongside athletes at Ironman African Championship in Gqeberha

In other news about Gqeberha, Briefly News reported that the Ironman African Championship on 19 April 2026 delivered an unexpected moment alongside the action.

A pod of dolphins swam next to competitors during the opening leg, creating a scene that quickly spread online and left many talking.

Source: Briefly News