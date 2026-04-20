Blitzboks finally end their long wait for Hong Kong Sevens glory with a performance that hints at something bigger

Bryan Habana’s reaction captures the weight of the moment as South Africa’s sevens side delivers a statement win

Dominant displays against top opposition suggest a team finding its rhythm at the perfect time

South Africa's rugby sevens side celebrate their first ever Hong Kong Sevens title. Image: Blitzboks

Source: Twitter

South African rugby legend Bryan Habana has celebrated what he called “history made” after the Blitzboks clinched their first-ever Hong Kong Sevens title on 19 April 2026. The Blitzboks, South Africa's national rugby sevens team known for their speed and attacking style, delivered a dominant performance.

Habana, who wore the green and gold with distinction for over a decade, did not stop at simple congratulations. He turned his attention to head coach Philip Snyman and the playing squad, offering praise that carried the weight of a man who understands what it takes to win on the biggest stages.

Habana posted:

“HISTORY MADE 🇿🇦 🏆 The first ever Blitzboks title at the Hong Kong 7s Incredible what Philip Snyman and his group of warriors have been able to achieve this season!!!”

Historic Hong Kong 7s breakthrough

The victory marked a major milestone for the Blitzboks, ending a five-decade-long wait for success at one of rugby sevens’ most iconic tournaments.

According to Springboks Rugby, head coach Philip Snyman said the win was emotional after years of near misses.

“I’m almost speechless. There is a massive feeling of pride and gratitude at this moment. We waited so long for this.”

He emphasised that the team would celebrate the milestone but still remain focused on the remainder of the season.

“We will just relax and enjoy and celebrate tonight. We know the job is not done, but 50 years was a long time to wait for this.”

Dominant run seals title

The Blitzboks’ path to glory included a 26–14 semi-final victory over New Zealand before a commanding display against Argentina in the final.

Rugby Africa highlighted the team’s dominance throughout the tournament.

“The Blitzboks dominated in the HSBC World Championship, beating New Zealand 26–14 in the semifinals and going on to dominate Argentina 35–7 to win it all.”

Reaction and season momentum

Bryan Habana’s post sparked widespread reaction from fans and pundits, with many praising the team’s resilience and attacking brilliance.

The Blitzboks’ triumph comes amid an impressive run in the HSBC SVNS Series, where they have now secured four tournament wins this season.

Snyman acknowledged the team’s consistency while urging caution,

“Four tournament wins from four is amazing. We are enjoying it, knowing it will not last forever.”

With momentum firmly on their side, South Africa’s sevens squad has positioned itself as a leading contender heading into the remainder of the international season.

South Africa rugby sevens team during a match at the Hong Kong Sevens. Image: Blitzboks

Source: Twitter

Springbok stars enjoy Suzuka F1 weekend in Japan

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that a group of Springbok stars were spotted enjoying the electric atmosphere at Suzuka during a high-profile Formula One weekend that had fans buzzing.

Faf de Klerk later described it as an “unreal experience”, sharing glimpses of their time in Tokyo, while posts by Jesse Kriel subtly suggest the trip may have been more than just a casual visit to Japan’s racing capital.

Source: Briefly News