Springbok stars spotted soaking up the electric atmosphere at Suzuka during a high-profile Formula One weekend that had fans buzzing

Faf de Klerk’s “unreal experience” post sparks curiosity as glimpses of Tokyo moments and behind-the-scenes access begin to surface online

Jesse Kriel quietly adds context to the trip, with earlier posts hinting at more than just a casual visit to Japan’s racing capital

Faf De Clerk poses for a photo with fellow Springboks Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, and other people at the F1 racing weekend in Japan. Image: fafster09

Source: Instagram

South African rugby star Faf de Klerk has shared snaps from his Japan trip with fellow Springboks Jesse Kriel and Cheslin Kolbe. The trio of two-time World Champions gave fans a glimpse into their time around the Formula One race weekend held at the end of March 2026.

The images, posted on April 16, 2026, quickly drew attention, with supporters piecing together the timing and location of the visit.

Springboks spotted at Suzuka during F1 weekend

The posts link back to the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix, staged from March 27 to March 29 at the Suzuka Circuit. The race weekend is known for its fast-paced schedule, featuring practice sessions, qualifying, and the main race.

De Klerk shared his experience with a short but striking caption:

“Tokyo Drift in Japan

“Unreal experience!

“@redbull never disappoints”

Below is Faf De Klerk's post:

While the post was tagged in Tokyo, earlier content from Kriel places the group at Suzuka during the same period.

Kriel’s post, shared on March 22, 2026, read:

“All gas, no brakes”

The phrase, often associated with motorsport culture, reflects the high-energy setting surrounding the Formula One weekend.

Fans react to Japan trip and crossover moment

Fans were quick to respond, with many drawn to the crossover between rugby and motorsport. The comment sections were filled with reactions that blended admiration and excitement.

One user, @jenashh44, wrote:

“When my 2 worlds collide”

Another, @huxleyb, commented:

“World champions watching the making of a world champion”

Some supporters focused on the experience itself. @lauraouthet said:

“This is so epic!!! Jealous”

The involvement of Red Bull also caught attention, with some suggesting the players may have been hosted during the event.

Springboks star Jesse Kriel poses for a photo during the F1 racing weekend in Japan. Image: jessekriel15

Source: Instagram

Global spotlight as rugby meets Formula One

The presence of De Klerk, Kriel, and Kolbe at a Formula One event reflects a growing trend of top athletes attending major global sporting events beyond their own sporting disciplines.

Suzuka remains one of the most recognised circuits on the Formula One calendar, attracting international audiences and high-profile guests. The 2026 race, held as the season's third round, continued that tradition.

Although the trip was shared after the fact, the Springboks pair's delayed posts extended fan engagement well beyond the race weekend.

The Japan trip showcased a rare intersection between rugby and motorsport, giving fans a glimpse into how elite athletes also experience global sporting events.

Faf De Klerk's connection with Japan

Briefly News previously reported that the two-time world champion is returning to South Africa after spending four years in Japan. De Klerk, who played for the Yokohama Canon Eagles, confirmed that he will be returning home to join the Cheetahs starting in June 2026.

The scrum-half is returning home after a very successful stint abroad, which also included a 5-year stint at the Sale Sharks in England.

Source: Briefly News