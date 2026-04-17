Fans rally behind Zekhethelo Siyaya after Sharks hand 18-year-old debut in crucial United Rugby Championship clash

Buzz grows as supporters compare promising teenage fullback to rugby greats ahead of Ospreys test

Excitement builds as Zekhethelo Siyaya earns his first senior start for the injury-plagued Sharks in key URC clash

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Zekhethelo Siyaya will make his debut for the Sharks at the age of 18 against the Ospreys. Image: SharksRugby

Source: Twitter

Rugby fans have hailed Zekhethelo Siyaya after the Sharks handed the 18-year-old a debut ahead of their United Rugby Championship clash against the Ospreys, with social media reactions pouring in following the announcement on 16 April 2026.

The Durban-based side confirmed that Siyaya would start at fullback for the weekend fixture in Swansea, sparking widespread reaction online.

In a post on X, the Sharks said

“Only 18 years old and his first chapter begins… Zekhethelo Siyaya debuts in the 15 jersey this weekend”

Fans react to Zekhethelo Siyaya's Sharks debut

Supporters quickly took to social media to share their excitement, with many backing the teen fullback to rise to the occasion.

X user @Anthony19908499 wrote:

“Welcome to the Sharks family, Siyaya! Great to have you starting for the senior team. Exciting for you and for us fans.”

Rugby writer Adrian Slabbert urged fans to tune in to the Ospreys clash, praising the teenager's credentials and talent.

“One reason to watch Ospreys vs Sharks! Hell of a talent… Let’s see how he goes in the seniors.”

Some observers went further, drawing comparisons between Siyaya and established rugby figures based on his school-level performances.

Rugby analyst @Oom_Rugby commented:

"Not to talk him up too much, but this kid got a little bit of Cullen, a little bit of Joubert, and a little bit of Gerber."

The reference points to some of rugby’s most recognised attacking players, including New Zealand fullback Christian Cullen, known for his pace and counter-attacking brilliance, and Springbok greats Andre Joubert and Danie Gerber.

Louis Truter commented on Facebook, saying,

"Siyaya gonna play for boks within 3 years,first time I saw him as a schoolboy he was just on another level,pure class,glides into backline,Christian Cullen type playing style"

Siyaya rose through the ranks at Westville Boys High in 2025 and impressed at the U18 Craven Week, earning SA Schools selection. He also represented the Junior Springboks.

SuperSport also posted,

"In case you haven't seen 18-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya in action, this try for the SA Schools team last year was unbelievable"

18-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya wearing the black Sharks jersey ahead of his debut against the Ospreys in Swansea. Image: SharksRugby

Source: Twitter

Kolisi and Etzebeth sidelined as spotlight falls on teen

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has travelled with the squad to Wales but remains sidelined with a calf injury. Lock Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hip injury.

The Sharks sit 10th on the URC log, with the Ospreys three points behind in 11th place. Captain André Esterhuizen acknowledged the pressure.

"We're building something here and we know we basically need to win four out of four games to stand a chance to get into the top eight.

We haven't been the best on the road this year, but that's something we're looking to rectify."

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:45 pm SA time in Swansea, where all eyes will be on Siyaya as he makes his much-anticipated Sharks debut.

Springboks star announces retirement at 35

Briefly News also reported that South African rugby star Scarra Ntubeni has announced his retirement.

The 35-year-old forward will play his last professional rugby match for the Stormers this weekend.

Source: Briefly News