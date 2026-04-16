Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out for the remainder of the URC season after suffering a fresh injury setback with the Sharks

His time in Durban has been heavily disrupted by injuries, suspension and international duty, limiting his impact since joining the franchise in 2022

The situation has reignited debate around the financial return on high-profile signings, with Etzebeth’s availability record coming under scrutiny

Briefly News spoke to a sports journalist who shared his views on the broader value and challenges of managing elite Springboks players at the franchise level

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth’s latest injury setback will rule him out of action for the remainder of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season for the Sharks.

Eben Etzebeth suffered a hip injury that will rule him out of action for two months. Image:@ebenetzebeth4

Source: Instagram

Etzebeth had spent the bulk of the season on the sidelines after being banned for 12 weeks while playing for the Springboks against Wales. This led to the Sharks deregistering Etzebeth and instead offering him another role within the coaching set-up. His fresh hip injury has brought to the surface the cost that the URC side has to bear, as it appears Etzebeth has been an expensive signing.

Etzebeth has been part of the Durban-based franchise since July 2022, and his spell has been beset by injuries, not to mention having to balance Springboks commitments, which have seen him become the most capped South African rugby international.

In a nutshell, his availability record at the Sharks is far from excellent. Putting the latest injury into cognisance, by the end of the URC regular season, Etzebeth will have played 32 matches out of a possible 99 across URC and EPCR competitions (32%).

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With Etzebeth reportedly earning R15 million a year, his four-year deal (to the end of this season) amounts to R60 million.

Cost breakdown:

Cost per minute: R27,536

Cost per 80-minute match: R2,203,000

Eben Etzebeth joined the Sharks in July 2022. Image:@ebenetzebeth4

Source: Instagram

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth's availability concerns

Speaking to Briefly News, sports journalist Brighton Bafana weighed in on the Eben Etzebeth situation at the Sharks, offering a broader perspective on value, availability and elite player management in modern rugby.

“People look at the headline numbers and immediately say it’s a bad investment,” he said.

“But with a player like Etzebeth, you are not just paying for weekly appearances, you are paying for influence, leadership, and what he brings when he is actually on the field.”

Bafana noted that availability has been the biggest concern.

“If you break it down purely on games played, it does look harsh. Missing more than half of your possible matches will always raise questions, especially at that salary bracket.”

Sharks investment and Springboks player management debate

He also pointed to international commitments as a major factor.

“You cannot separate club rugby from Springboks duty in South Africa. Top players like Etzebeth carry that dual responsibility, and it inevitably affects continuity at the franchise level.”

“His injuries have not helped the situation at all,” Bafana said.

“When you combine suspensions, Springboks' workload, and now recurring injuries, it creates a perception of a player who is rarely available, even if the context is more complex.”

Schoolboy stuns fans with his giant size

Briefly News previously reported that a South African schoolboy rugby star has left fans online in awe after his big body frame and towering height stole the spotlight during a rugby festival.

The 18-year-old caught the eyes of fans worldwide at the Pretoria Boys High 125th Anniversary Easter Rugby Festival.

Source: Briefly News