Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reshared a video of Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi's Facebook Live session on X (Twitter)

Many commenters identified the scam as common in areas like Kempton Park, Midrand, and Tembisa, while others offered safety tips

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi shared how scammers kidnapped her friend. Image: Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi

Legendary actress Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi sparked panic online after revealing that her friend was kidnapped following a scam.

The actress, who was part of the cast of Black Gold on BET Africa, has become the latest victim of a scam. The veteran media personality shared how scammers had kidnapped her friend, whom she had referred to them.

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi's friend

On Wednesday, 14 January 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a video of Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi’s Facebook Live session on his X(Twitter) account.

In the video, Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi shared that a woman had called her asking for someone who could provide decoration services for a wedding.

Nomsa explained that she recommended a friend, and the friend was hijacked in Kempton Park.

The former Isibaya actress shared that the hijackers got her number and used a woman they were working with to call and lure the victim under the guise that they were looking for a service, in this case, a decorator.

Buthelezi-Shezi alleged that she tried calling the police, but they were unwilling to help.

Watch the full video of Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi narrating how her friend was hijacked below:

At the time of writing, Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi shared that her friend had been found.

SA reacts to Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi's revelation

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some used the incident as a teachable moment, others offered solutions and criticised the police for their alleged incompetence.

Here are some of the comments:

@lifeofnilo shared:

“I know this scam. They randomly check your listed business on Google and request a service, telling you their original provider has gone AWOL. Apart from hotels/airport/airlines. Any random service request in Kempton Park or surrounding areas without a referral is 🚩🚩 🚩”

@ZikhaliBandile suggested:

“Let her publicly publish the phone number that called her. Surely, there are plenty of victims, and those with IT skills can trace the IP Address.”

@tinasheugene cautioned:

“Never rush to meet a stranger because of a phone call 📞 Always video call or ask for full details first 📱Meet in a public place, never at a quiet location 👀 Businesses should use official pages, emails, or known contacts.”

@LoveChr95721429 recounted:

“This type of Scam is popular around Midrand, Tembisa and Kempton Park. My uncle’s wife was once a victim, and they took her phone. Fortunately, they didn’t see her colleague’s other cellphone, and they were messaging her contacts asking for money. Fortunately, she managed to alert my uncle.”

SA reacted after Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi revealed how her friend was hijacked. Image: Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi

