City Makoti's husband, Sihle Dambuza, recently revealed his new project: a podcast centred around football and South African players

He expressed excitement for his new journey and revealed that he was looking forward to connecting with current and former footballers

His announcement and heartwarming moment with his wife were met with rave reactions and applause from supporters and followers, who celebrated his new venture

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Sihle Dambuza launched his new podcast. Images: sihledambuza

Source: Instagram

It's clear that content creator and reality TV star City Makoti is not the only one in the family who knows how to work a microphone and camera, after her husband, Sihle Dambuza, announced his new podcasting gig.

Taking to his Instagram page on 20 April 2026, he proudly revealed that he had shot the first episode of his new podcast, Rising Football Icons, centred around South African football players.

He highlighted that the purpose of the platform was to gain insight into the personal and professional evolution of local talent. By delving into their backgrounds, the podcast aims to uncover the unique influences that define a player's career path.

As he explained, the project "focuses on South African players to get insight into what shapes and moulds them in their respective journeys to being a professional footballer, be it in SA or the world."

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This deep dive into the lives of athletes provides fans with a rare perspective on the determination required to succeed on both local and international pitches.

A devout sports fanatic, Sihle revealed that he would be connecting with current and former footballers, excited to share his new journey with his loyal supporters.

City Makoti's husband, Sihle Dambuza, branched out into broadcasting with a podcast centred around South African football. Image: sihledambuza

Source: Instagram

His post featured photos of himself on set wearing the famous replica of the classic Bafana Bafana jersey, while in the last frame, his proud wife can be seen walking in to give him a kiss.

The sweet moment offered a rare, heartwarming glimpse into the couple’s life behind the scenes, far from the controversy surrounding their marriage months prior, proving that their bond remains unshaken despite the intense public scrutiny.

The announcement arrives months after City Makoti was crowned Influencer of the Year at the 2025 Briefly News Entertainment Awards, and as followers wait patiently for the pilot episode of his upcoming podcast, they showered Sihle with words of encouragement as he steps into the world of broadcasting.

See Sihle Dambuza's post below.

Followers react to Sihle Dambuza's new side hustle

The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages as fans and followers cheered Sihle on as he began his new journey. Read some of their messages below.

tendani_makhavhu cheered:

"Leadership! Up up up to the highest level of success."

tawandaa_ said:

"Congrats, buda. ASAMBE!"

fundiswabonoyi showed love to Sihle Dambuza:

"Congrats, Sihle."

City Makoti asks husband for money in resurfaced video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of City Makoti asking her husband, Sihle Dambuza, for money.

It arrived amid the backlash surrounding their marriage on social media; however, it also provided much-needed context into the couple's financial standing.

Source: Briefly News