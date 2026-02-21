City Makoti was in the headlines following her reveal that she is the breadwinner of her family on The Real City Makoti TV show

Briefly News looked back at a YouTube video of City Makoti and her husband, Sihle Dambuza, when they opened up about their finances on YouTube

City Makoti and her husband's discussion about their finances two years before the reality show revealed how they handled money since the beginning

City Makoti, aka Anika Dambuza, and her husband have always been open about their finances. The pair have a YouTube channel, and one of their videos was a discussion of how they have navigated money together.

City Makoti and her husband, Sihle Dambuza, discussed their finances in detail in a past video. Image: @sihledambuza

Source: UGC

The YouTube video of City Makoti and her husband from 2024 provides more context on the couple's financial standing. In the video, Sihle Dambuza revealed his past job and how they have taken care of each other over the years.

City Makoti and her husband had a sit-down in a YouTube video to talk about money and their relationship. At the beginning of the video, Anika was asking Sihle for money that he wanted to use to create his Shein cart. As they go to the discussion of the finances, Anika made clear that they both came from humble backgrounds. They faced similar financial problems in varsity, saying Sihle would buy them cereal to sustain them during tough times. She said that when they started dating, she knew he did not fit most of the standards the women around her had: he was short and studying for a BA. She said:

"If I were to follow the checklist, Sihle didn't meet them, like being tall, studying engineering, having a car shame, but I was not that type of person."

But she said they chose each other because she knew what it was like not to have things, and they've been a united pair since. After varsity, Anika said it was scary because they both had BA degrees and no job, but they supported each other. Anika got a job first, while Sihle was earning on commission. At the time of filming the video posted on 22 June 2024, Anika said that he was in a position to provide at that point because the situation changed, explaining why she asked him for money in the beginning of the clip. Sihle explained :

"After you [Anika] got a job, we discussed that you would take care of us while I got the job, then I got the job. We both knew that for the time being, you, the salary person will take care of us, but as time went on, we got to the same level, and now we have everything we need, so we could switch roles."

Anika and Sihle Dambuza have a little boy together. Image: @thecitymakoti

Source: Instagram

City Makoti and Sihle Dambuza encouraged other couples to do what works for them. They said it is important to put your partner first by showing support through all seasons. Anika made it clear that she told her husband that she would eventually want him to provide certain things, but she was willing to wait for him to get there, and she felt that it paid off. Watch the video of them below:

City Makoti and hubby Sihle Dambuza share cute family photos

Briefly News previously reported that while the online community continues to dissect the marriage of Anika Dambuza and her husband, Sihle Dambuza, the couple is enjoying their lives.

Following the heated drama surrounding the couple's love life and finances, they shared some cute family content.

The City Makoti reality TV stars took to Instagram to post about their family fun day. In the posts, City Makoti and her man spent some quality time with their baby Zakkies at the Valley of Waves in Sun City.

In a cute video, City Makoti gushed over her family, sharing a cute caption, "Our little family. Love wins."

Source: Briefly News