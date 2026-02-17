A Mpumalanga woman shared an emotional video of her best friend Nesta's journey over one year and eight months of friendship

The clip showed Nesta going from a shy woman at their first meeting to a completely new person

South Africans were moved to tears by the friendship, with many saying the country has the best people, despite what politicians make them believe

A young woman from Mpumalanga posted a video on 16 February 2026 showing how real friendships change lives. She shared footage of her friend for over 1 year, stating:

"It has been 1 year 8 months of being Nesta's friend, and it has been such a privilege to see her blossom and transition into the strong, confident woman she is today!! ♥️🔥 Love you, my FRIEND!"

At first, Maryke is running on a road beside the woman she calls her best friend, Nesta. Scenes changed, moving to the moments when they met before going on their daily run. Whenever Nesta appeared, Maryke would beam and shout out while walking forward to hug her:

"Nesta, hello, my friend."

In the first few scenes, Nesta was shy, almost unsure of herself. But as the scenes moved forward through their friendship, everything changed.

Maryke showed every moment they spent together. Shopping trips, trail runs, celebrations, quiet hangouts at home. She visited Nesta and spent time with her kids and family. They supported each other at events where they motivated other women and encouraged them to keep fit and healthy. The friendship was built on genuine love and support, not just surface-level content.

By the end, Nesta looked like a completely different person. Not just physically, though her fitness journey clearly made a difference. It was the confidence. She went from being shy and hesitant to standing in front of hundreds of people and speaking boldly. She became someone who could motivate others, who could own her space, who could smile without holding back.

Who is Maryke?

Maryke, who is 24 and from Ladysmith in Mpumalanga, studies Business Management at the University of Pretoria and works part-time at a financial advising company. Her vision is to empower women across South Africa and beyond. She believes in breaking beauty standards and removing the label of perfection that society puts on women. She calls herself a voice for the voiceless, and this video proved exactly that.

The friendship between Maryke and Nesta showed what happens when someone genuinely believes in you and walks with you through your growth. It wasn't performative. It was real, consistent, and full of encouragement.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the woman's transformation

South Africans were emotional in the comments section of TikToker @maryke_nel's clip:

@Ashley Louis_Jnr wrote:

"No one can ever convince me otherwise, there are plenty of kind people out there. May God bless thy soul❤️😭"

@Sphe Shaka M claimed:

"The video is definitely blurry because there's no way a real man like myself is crying 😏😏😏"

@Thato💜💜 gushed:

"The way she kept on looking younger and younger🥹Beautiful smile, too."

@KabeloM added:

"Mara, as South Africans, we love each other, the biggest problem is the politicians 🤞"

@Happiness Dons shared:

"Seeing your friend's transformation is the most amazing feeling ever 💖🥰."

@nicky21 wrote:

"I love South Africa 🥹❤️We have the best people #rainbownation."

@Nikkita_N'tee Safaris joked:

"🔥🔥🔥This is why I pay for data instead of paying my rent."

