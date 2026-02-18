Maskandi singer Ntencane and his baby mama, Ms Level, who is also a Maskandi artist, have put an end to their dramatic feud

Taking to Facebook, Ms Level has been promoting the singer's upcoming releases, and even showed him love as her baby daddy

Ms Level previously called the Maskandi singer a deadbeat, but now, she posted videos of their cute father-daughter moments

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ntencane and his baby mama, Ms Level, have previously gone on Facebook to throw shade at one another. Image: Ntencane_wamgitaramusic, Ms Level

Source: Instagram

It's water under the bridge; what seemed to be a bitter feud between exes has now been resolved.

Ntencane and his baby mama, Ms Level, real name Nombuso Gcabashe, have put their differences aside for the sake of their daughter.

Ntencane and baby mama squash beef

It is a happy ending after all for Maskandi star Ntencane and Nombuso, who share a daughter. Taking to Facebook, Ms Level, her Maskandi stage name, promoted Ntencane's new album Awuyiphumuze. She posted several photos of him, which at first confused her followers, claiming that the videos with their daughter were AI-generated.

Their feud was so intense that they threw insults at one another on Facebook. If that was not enough, Ms Level released a song titled Dear Baba Womntwana Wami, which went viral online.

She has explained why she did what she did and stated that it is rare to see ex-partners who share children post one another on social media.

"This is a first. I would like to thank all journalists, content creators and all of you who are seeing a baby mama who is no longer in a relationship with the baby daddy, posting him on social media. I posted their cute moments together with my daughter. This is not something that we are used to, especially after a huge fight. It has become a norm to see parents who are no longer together fight one another until the end. This is the proof that, as parents, we should never fight in front of a child. Rather than fight the terrible situation you might find yourself in," she said.

At the height of their fight, Ms Level said Ntencane could not keep his zip up: Speaking to Daily Sun at the time, she said, "He can't keep his zip closed. I am not scared of him. I can't be chasing a man who makes money to pay a mere R1,000 for his child but is always out entertaining different girls and friends."

The singer clapped back, saying, "I don't have time to entertain bitterness. I am sure you have better things to report."

Ntencane has squashed his beef with his baby mama. Image: Ntencane_wamgitaramusic

Source: Instagram

24-year-old Umafikizolo makes history

In a previous report from Briefly News, Umafikizolo broke his silence after his smash hit Uyoncengwa Unyoko made Maskandi music history. It was the only Masakandi song in the top 10 songs shortlisted by Ukhozi FM for the 2025 Song of the Year.

The 24-year-old musician was competing against two musicians who dominate the Ukhozi FM list.

Source: Briefly News