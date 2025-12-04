Umafikizolo broke his silence after his smash hit Uyoncengwa Unyoko made Maskandi music history

Umafikizolo is the only Masakandi musician in the top 10 songs shortlisted by Ukhozi FM for the 2025 Song of the Year

The 24-year-old musician is competing against two musicians who dominate the Ukhozi FM list

Umafikizolo made Maskandi history after the 2025 Song of the Year nominations. Image: Umafikizolo

Source: Facebook

Maskandi musician Umafikizolo has reacted to making history by having his hit song nominated for the 2025 Song of the Year on both Ukhozi FM and Umhlobo Wenene.

Umafikizolo is the only Maskandi musician in the top 10 songs on Ukhozi FM, which is dominated by the 3-step production duo Jazzworx and Thukuthela, who dominated charts with a song featuring MaWhoo and Ciza’s Isaka (6 AM).

Apart from Ukhozi FM’s highly contested year-end crossover top ten known as Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka, Umafikizolo’s smash hit Uyoncengwa Unyoko is also nominated on Umhlobo Wenene's year-end crossover Ingoma Yonyaka.

Umafikizolo aims to make Maskandi music history

In an interview with Daily Sun, Umafikizolo, whose real name is Khethukuthula Mhlongo, expressed hope that his song would win the 2025 Song of the Year on both radio stations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"This is my time to top the charts and make Mzansi dance with my challenge. I believe if it's my time to win the year-end crossover top, let it be. I trust that people will vote for my song, and I'm grateful that my brand is growing faster. I hope that I'll get all the prizes that I deserve," he said.

Apart from Jazzworx and Thukuthela, Umafikizolo has to compete against Zee Nxumalo, who has two entries on Ukhozi FM’s list, with her highly successful single Mamma and Mali, with another 3-step producer, Dlala Thukzin.

The 24-year-old musician has an opportunity to etch his name in Maskandi history as the first musician to win on both Ukhozi FM and Umhlobo Wenene.

Maskandi musicians, Mroza Fakude, Ntencane, Khuzani and Mthandeni SK have won Ukhozi FM’s Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka competition.

The only Maskandi and Zulu musician to have walked away with the Song of the Year gong on Umhlobo Wenene is Khuzani. Umafikizolo, a musician from Umnambithi, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, has already made history as the first Zulu maskanda artist to be nominated on both radio stations at the same time.

The winner of Ukhozi FM’s 2025 Song of the Year will drive away with a brand-new VW Polo. Voting is now open, and listeners can cast their vote for their favourite song via SMS to 32253. The number one song will be played during the New Year's crossover.

Umafikizolo reacted after his song was nominated on Ukhozi FM and Umhlobo Wenene. Image: Umafikizolo

Source: Facebook

Who won Ukhozi FM's 2024 Song of the Year?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mthandeni SK's song featuring MaWhoo titled Gucci was voted Ukhozi FM's number one song in 2024.

Mthandeni SK won a new VW Polo. MaWhoo expressed her gratitude after winning the Song of the Year on Ukhozi FM.

Source: Briefly News