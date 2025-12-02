Ukhozi FM announced the top ten songs in the running for its high anticipated Song of the Year award

The station introduced a new voting system to reduce controversy, allowing listeners to choose their number one song of the year

The list announced by presenter Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe on Monday, 1 December 2025, is dominated by Jazzworx and Thukuthela, followed by Zee Nxumalo

Ukhozi FM announced the top 10 songs competing for 2025 Song of the Year. Image: Ukhozi FM

Ukhozi FM has unveiled the top 10 songs that are in the running to be voted the radio station’s 2025 Song of the Year.

Over the years, Ukhozi FM has been criticised over the songs that have won the Song of the Year title. To avoid controversy, the Durban-based radio station introduced a new criterion for its much-contested top ten competition known as Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka.

Previously, Ukhozi FM requested its listeners to nominate and vote for their favourite songs for the top ten. For the year 2025, the station introduced a new criterion, where listeners were asked to vote for their favourite ten from a list of 20 songs.

On Monday, 1 December 2025, Ukhozi FM presenter Khathide 'Tshatha' Ngobe announced the top ten songs voted for by the listeners during his afternoon drive show, broadcast live at Mojo's Carwash & Shisanyama in Chesterville, west of Durban.

Ukhozi FM announces 2025 Song of the Year contenders

The list of the top ten songs is dominated by the 3-step duo Jazzworx and Thukuthela, who have had an impressive run in 2025 with the smash hit Isaka (6 AM), which they co-produced with Ciza, as well as one of their hit songs with MaWhoo titled Bengicela. Jazzworx and Thukuthela have three songs in the top ten songs on Ukhozi FM for 2025.

Zee Nxumalo is the second artist with two entries on the list, with her highly successful single Mamma and Mali, where she is featured by another 3-step producer, Dlala Thukzin. The only Maskandi entry on the list is Umafikizolo’s Uyoncengwa Unyoko.

The songs that are in the running for Ukhozi FM 2025 Song of the Year in no particular order includes Sam Deep, Nia Peal, Boohle, Mano - Shela, Zee Nxumalo featuring Skillz and Sykes - Mamma, Zee Nxumalo and Dlala Thukzin - Mali, Jazzwork, Thukuthela - uMa wengane, MaWhoo ft GL_Ceejay, Thukuthela and Jazzwork - Bengicela, Umafikizolo - Uyoncengwa Unyoko, Ciza ft. Jazzwork, Thukuthela - Isaka (6 AM), Sjava - Uyena, Professor and Larny - Order and DJ Tira, Pcee & Campmasters ft General C'mamane - Awungazi.

The winner of Ukhozi FM’s 2025 Song of the Year will drive away with a brand-new VW Polo. Voting is now open and listeners can cast their vote for their favourite song via SMS to 32253. The number one song will be played during the New Year's crossover.

See the Facebook post below for more information on how to vote for your favourite song to usher you into 2026:

Ukhozi FM shared the top 10 songs for 2025. Image: Ukhozi FM

Who won Ukhozi FM's 2024 Song of the Year?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mthandeni SK's song featuring MaWhoo titled Gucci was voted Ukhozi FM's number one song in 2024.

Mthandeni SK won a new VW Polo. MaWhoo expressed her gratitude after winning the Song of The Year on Ukhozi FM.

