Nomcebo 'Dot' has finally released a statement addressing the claims that she is married to a soccer player

The SABC 1's Amalanga Awafani actress issued a stern warning to those who continuously spread these rumours

She even denied knowing Khama Billiat, saying the rumours had an emotional impact on her

A fed-up Nomcebo Dot Mthethwa has fired back at claims that she is married to Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Khama Billiat

In an Instagram post, Dot strongly denied any ties affiliating her with Billiat, saying the rumours have grown uncontrollably.

Nomcebo reacts to Khama Billiat claims

After years of remaining silent, on Tuesday, Dot said that she is not married to Khama, nor has she ever been married.

"I’ve decided to break my silence on the baseless allegations that have been damaging my brand and personal life. The lies about me being married to Khama Billiat are COMPLETE FABRICATION. I am not married and never have been. My legal team is ready to take aggressive action against the defamatory reports by Hopewell Mpapu (Drum) & News24 bloggers. I thank my fans for their unwavering support as I protect my name & continue sharing my music with the world. "I never dated this guy. I don't even know him. That's why I wanted to clarify the rumours."

On Monday, Nomcebo Dot released a statement clarifying her side of the story regarding the alleged relationship with Billiat, who now plays for Scotland FC, a team he joined last year after parting ways with Yada FC.

"It is quite disturbing. I'm a born-again Christian. Even in church, I get asked about these allegations, and I just want to clear my name. For too long, I have remained quiet, choosing to focus on my craft and believing that these baseless allegations would eventually fade away. However, my silence has been mistaken for weakness," she wrote.

Dot further stated that the baseless lies have harmed her reputation and worklife

"Let me be as direct as possible. This is a complete lie. I am not married and have never been married to anyone. I have spent years building my reputation as a global pop artist, and I will no longer allow reckless 'journalism' to jeopardise my hard work for the sake of clicks. I have now engaged both my management team and my legal counsel to handle this matter aggressively.

She closed by threatening to take further action against those who are adamant about continuing this rumour. Below are some of the reactions online:

@Waltz42747233

"We will wait for the Khama Billiat side of the story."

@TrymoreTeddy

"She waited for him to leave SA lol so whose side of the story are we going to take now."

@lastbornone78 shared:

"So why wait for five years to deny it. I think there was something to it, but things didn't work out."

