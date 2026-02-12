The late Bob Marley and his wife Rita would have celebrated 60 years of being married

An online user shared a picture of themselves when they got married at a young age on social media, which quickly went viral

Many social media users were amazed that they had been married for over six decades

The late Bob Marley and his wife Rita marked their 60th wedding anniversary. Image: Charlie Steiner and Theo Wargo/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

True love does exist, and many fans across the world were stunned to learn how long Bob and Rita Marley have been married.

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, a support page for the late Bob Marley excitedly shared that the Reggae legend and his wife would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Bob and Rita tied the knot on 10 February 1966.

The post was captioned:

"Celebrating 60 years of true, unconditional love!! No matter what they went through together, they always had each other. From poverty to richness in life. Bob & Rita Marley were married on February 10, 1966. @nanaritamarley. 'A woman is to be loved and appreciated. Woman is an earth, the mother of creation.' - Bob Marley."

See the post below:

Fans react to how long they have been married

Shortly after it was revealed that Bob and Rita Marley had been married for 60 years on social media, peeps couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MF_Ball said:

"Didn’t he have like 7 children with several other women? That’s not very appreciative of him."

@God_of_TMH wrote:

"That’s why he cheated on her with a white devil he supposedly despised. Give me a break."

@dana_taplin commented:

"Rita had multiple children by other men during their marriage, and Bob had multiple children by other women during their marriage. If you read about it, the relationship was supremely unhealthy. Also, they were only physically married for 15 years as he passed away in 1981."

@mysoulcriedout responded:

"Bob and Rita must be so pleased to know they're still thought of lovingly. Thank you so much for sharing."

@Morrisblex replied:

"No matter what Bob did in his personal life was his business. What he did for the world is phenomenal. He loved people and brought people together. Bob was a Game Changer, and he’s still loved."

@star_tosca94216 shared:

"Resting in perfect peace, even though the bones of a man who still has his choice of her life and a light after the next life."

@Loryrains247 mentioned:

"Happy anniversary mama Marley @nanaritamarley."

