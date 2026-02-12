Barbadian singer and songwriter Rihanna found herself making headlines regarding her physical appearance

An online user shared a picture of the star when she was 20 and another of her now as a 37-year-old on social media

Many netizens were stunned by the drastic change, which led to a heated debate among them

Fans were stunned by Rihanna's ageing.

Source: Getty Images

World-renowned Barbadian singer and songwriter Rihanna recently became the talk of the town on social media regarding her physical appearance, which led to a heated debate among online users.

On Thursday, 12 February 2026, an online user @killvolo decided to post before and after pictures of the mother of three, one was when she was 20 years old, and the other was a present picture of her at the age of 37.

These pictures went viral after the social media user seemingly mocked the Needed Me hitmaker's ageing, mentioning that it is the reason why rich men prefer dating women who are in their twenties rather than those who are in their thirties, which left many of her fans angered.

"This is why rich men are dating younger women. Look at what happened to Rihanna," the post reads.

See the pictures below:

Fans react to Rihanna's pictures

Shortly after the star's before-and-after pictures went viral on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the singer being mocked for ageing. Here's what they had to say below:

@squiggle888 said:

"Women's ageing is unavoidable. So what’s the plan here? Dumping a woman every 10 years and getting a new model?"

@darbedaravare wrote:

"She gave birth and went through pregnancy and nursing three times in 4 years, you degenerate. You men yap about birth rates being low, and why women don't want to have children anymore, and this is how you treat mothers. Also, you'd better shut up about ageing, most of y'all go bald after 30."

@Dee_Batch commented:

"She just had a kid, you loser. We date younger women because they are better to have kids with. She got claimed early enough and had kids. Stop talking nonsense. Second, she has trainers and will be in shape in no time. Y'all go too far sometimes. The lady just had another child."

@_God_is_Truth_ replied:

"You are retarded! There are some hot women who are 30-40 years old. It's a matter of them taking care of themselves. It's also funny because most men are fat and ugly, and they think they have a right to talk about a woman's looks lol."

@Irra_____ responded:

"Criticising a woman’s body after motherhood like this is so insensitive. Men age, too. Why is it always women who get scrutinised?"

Netizens reacted to Riri's before and after pictures.

Source: Getty Images

