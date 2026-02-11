A dramatic moment unfolded online after a man dropped to one knee in a crowded public spot to propose marriage, only for the woman to firmly turn him down

The rejection happened quickly, with the woman shaking her head no, stepping back, and walking away while the proposer remained kneeling with the ring box open

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some expressing sympathy for the man's heartbreak, others praising the woman's honesty in not saying yes under pressure

A man proposed to a woman in public and got rejected. Image: @djcalypsosa

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted on the 10th of February 2026 has sparked a conversation online after a man's marriage proposal was turned down in public by a woman.

The woman looked surprised at first, seemingly processing the situation. Instead of joy or tears of happiness, her expression shifted to discomfort.

She delivered a clear rejection before turning and leaving the scene. The camera lingers on the man still on his knee, ring in hand, as the crowd watches on from excitement to discomfort.

Posted by TikTok user, @djcalypsosa, it was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Stop embarrassing yourselves, gents."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral moment

Social media users flooded the comments section with backlash and support alike.

Many users voiced their solidarity with the proposer, expressing sorrow for his public humiliation. But others applauded the woman for her honesty in such a moment.

One user, @Zaza2, wrote:

"Guys, uma nithandana kuba nama hints on both sides ukuthi irelationship yenu nifuna igcine kuphi or iyakuphi."

Another user, @YoungLotta, said:

"Something I will never do: proposing. If I love her and I want to marry her, I would do it according to how it's done in my culture. I'd send my uncles to her family. This is European culture."

User, @Tumelo.Kingsley commented:

"When are you going to learn, guys? 😳 We are better than that."

@Jayson added:

"She's not ready for the next level."

@Khethe.Zuma asked:

"Where can I see the whole video, please?"

@Maria preferred a more African way of doing things, adding:

"Abuti waka o ngotse lengolo, laya habo girlfriend. Rona re etsa setso. I'm not against anyone a propos'ang."

How does the Bantu culture propose marriage?

Bantu marriage proposals are a deeply traditional process centred on family, negotiation, and the payment of bridewealth (known variously as Lobola, Bogadi, Ikhazi, or Mahadi).

Rather than a private, individual act, the proposal is a communal affair where representatives from the man's family approach the woman's family to formally ask for her hand in marriage.

Social media users berated a man for not sticking to African culture after his public proposal was rejected. Image: Lionel Bonaventure

Source: Getty Images

3 Briefly News articles about marriage proposals

A man furiously rejected his girlfriend's proposal at a mall in front of a crowd of shoppers who filmed as he refused to accept the ring.

A man surprised his ex-wife with a beach marriage proposal in front of their children and family, 13 years after their divorce.

A local man was filmed proposing on stage during his girlfriend's graduation, with the crowd cheering in excitement over the double celebration.

Source: Briefly News