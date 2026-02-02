Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana defender Eric Mathoho could lose assets to an auction after allegedly defaulting on a personal loan exceeding R400,000

Legal representatives have been unable to reach Mathoho at his known Bryanston address despite repeated attempts to serve him with a default notice

The situation echoes financial struggles faced by other ex-Chiefs players, raising concerns over money management among retired professional footballers

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana defender Eric Mathoho is facing the prospect of his assets being auctioned after allegedly defaulting on a substantial personal loan.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Matoho is reportedly facing financial difficulties. Image:@TheInstigator

Source: Twitter

The 35-year-old is reported to owe FirstRand Bank more than R400,000 after falling behind on monthly repayments linked to a loan granted in March 2022. Legal processes are said to be underway, with a Johannesburg Sheriff attempting to serve Mathoho with a default notice since November last year.

According to a report by the City Press on Sunday, 1 February 2026, Mathoho was expected to repay the loan through monthly instalments of R8,500. However, the bank alleges that payments were not made as agreed, resulting in the matter being escalated.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Sheriff confirmed that several attempts had been made to locate Mathoho at his known Bryanston address, but without success. With no response to notices and communication efforts, the bank is reportedly close to securing a writ of execution, which could lead to the attachment and sale of its assets.

Mathoho's recurring financial challenges

Documents related to the case state that the loan agreement has since been terminated due to non-payment. The correspondence indicates that Mathoho did not respond to calls or messages informing him of the alleged default, leaving the bank with little option but to pursue legal recovery.

FirstRand Bank declined to comment on the specific matter, citing client confidentiality. The bank reiterated its commitment to operating within the National Credit Act and Treating Customers Fairly principles, while encouraging customers facing financial challenges to engage directly with their lenders.

According to the City Press, Eric Matoho is at risk of losing his assets over a loan. Image:@TheInstigator

Source: Twitter

In March 2025, it was reported that Mathoho was facing the repossession of his 2019 Volkswagen Polo sedan after failing to meet his monthly loan repayments. The Johannesburg High Court had granted Standard Bank a court order to reclaim the vehicle following Mathoho’s continued default. The media reported that the former towering Amakhosi defender was experiencing financial challenges and was bankrupt. Efforts to get a comment from Mathoho were fruitless by the time of the publication.

Mathoho's case mirrors the struggles of ex-footballers

Mathoho’s situation is not an isolated case among former Kaizer Chiefs players. Briefly News previously reported that Khama Billiat has also faced legal action over an unpaid debt exceeding R300,000, with the same Sheriff struggling to locate him at his registered Midrand address.

Former Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was similarly linked to a debt dispute involving a luxury vehicle. In his case, the matter was resolved after he settled the outstanding amount, preventing the repossession of the car.

Dr Kaizer Motaung on how he acquired Kaizer Chiefs village

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung, disclosed the difficulties he faced in acquiring the club’s world-class facility, the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena.

Motaung described the process as "not a pleasant acquisition," hinting at the challenges that came with securing the land and establishing what has become the beating heart of Amakhosi’s operations.

Source: Briefly News