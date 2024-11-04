Eric Mathoho, former Kaizer Chiefs star, is reportedly facing financial issues, with his VW Polo Sedan at risk of repossession over unpaid monthly instalments to Standard Bank

Mathoho allegedly owes R380,000 after interest and fees on his original R250,000 car loan

Other South African celebrities, including Carlo Radebe and Roderick Jaftha, are also reportedly struggling with bankruptcy, highlighting financial challenges within the industry

Legendary football star Eric Mathoho is reportedly going through some financial woes. The former Kaizer Chiefs star's car is allegedly on the verge of being repossessed by the bank over failure to make payments.

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Eric Mathoho's car allegedly reposessed over lack of payments. Image: GORDON HARNOLS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Eric Mathoho battling bankruptcy

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Eric Mathoho landed in hot water after failing to pay his car's monthly allowance. The star, who is undeniably one of the greatest soccer players in Mzansi, is allegedly struggling to make ends meet.

According to The South African, the former Kaizer Chiefs defender was taken to court by Standard Bank after failing to pay the instalment of more than R5 000. Per the details, Mathoho received a loan of more than R250,000 to buy the VW Polo Sedan 2019 model. The loan had reportedly increased to R380k due to costs and charges.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA artists struggling with bankruptcy

Several South African celebrities, including actors and athletes, have reportedly struggled financially. Briefly News reported that stars like Carlo Radebe and Roderick Jaftha have been working to make ends meet. Roderick recently made headlines when he asked for help keeping a roof over his family's head.

Carlo Radebe also made national news when he revealed that he was homeless after struggling to secure an acting job.

Brenda Fassie's ex-lover actress, Sindi Khambule, shares her story

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that late South African singer Brenda Fassie's name popped up on timelines after a video of her controversial ex-lover, Sindisiwe Khambule, went viral on social media.

Popular South African actress Sindi Khambule is reportedly struggling to make ends meet. The star, who rose to fame for her romantic relationship with the legendary Brenda Fassie a few decades ago, is allegedly homeless. Khambule has also starred in several top productions, including Tsotsi, Yizo Yizo, and Zone 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News