Wandile Duba's eye-catching purple Polo, valued at around R500K, has gone viral, drawing praise from fans on social media

SA Premier League stars like Mothobi Mvala and Duba are known for their taste in luxury cars, with Mvala trending for his R2.8 million Mercedes Benz

Duba, a rising star and 20-year-old Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, debuted in the senior team on 31 December 2022 and continues to impress fans with both his gameplay and lifestyle choices

South African football players love fast and fancy cars. Several stars have left their fans and followers with their jaws on the floor after showing off what they drive, including some of the latest Mercedes-Benz cars worth millions.

Kaizer Chiefs star Wandile Duba's R500K car goes viral.

Source: Instagram

Wandile Duba's stunning car goes viral

We can all agree that SA Premiere League stars have a thing for fast cars. Stars like Mothobi Mvala have gone viral for purchasing pricey vehicles. Mvala charted trends when he showed off his incredible Mercedes Benz worth more than R2.8 million.

According to The South African, Kaizer Chiefs player Wandile Duba was the centre of attraction, with his purple Polo estimated to cost around R500K. Duba has also shared various pictures of his stunning whip on social media, receiving praise from his fans and followers.

What you need to know about Wandile Duba

Wandile Duba is one of the most promising soccer players in Mzansi. The 20-year-old midfielder for Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League is also a fan favourite.

However, his command of the game and flair saw him graduate to the senior team in 2022. Wandile Duba made his first team debut against Golden Arrows on 31 December 2022.

Sundowns stars dominate top awards list

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that four Mamelodi Sundowns stars have been named nominees for the South African Football Journalist Association (SAFJA) Footballer of the Season.

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi is the only player not from Masandawana on the SAFJA list, which includes Ronwen Williams, Lucas Ribeiro, Teboho Mokoena, and Iqraam Rayners. Maswanganyi, who said he idolises PSL legend Teko Modise, is the current PSL Players Player of the Year, while Williams won the league's top prize and the goalkeeper award.

Source: Briefly News