The 50-year-old woman faces charges of fraud and contravention of the Health Professions Act.

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg metro police have arrested a woman who allegedly practised as a doctor for more than a decade without the necessary qualifications.

Metro cops bust unqualified doctor in Midrand

The 50-year-old faces charges of fraud and contravening the Health Professions Act after failing to produce documentation authorising her to practice, including a valid practice number. The Pakistani national was arrested in Midrand after allegedly posing as a registered medical practitioner at a medical clinic on South Road.

According to police, the suspect reportedly admitted to not completing her medical studies and acknowledged that she had no valid certificates or qualifications, yet continued to operate as a medical practitioner for over ten years.

Authorities said documents and certificates bearing other doctors’ names, as well as professional driving permits, were discovered in her consulting room. Sick notes, prescriptions and eye screening certificates were also seized as part of the investigation.

Officers also seized sick notes, prescriptions and eye screening certificates.

