South African police have launched a manhunt for 18 Chinese fugitives following the arrest of Chen Fujia, who is wanted in China for alleged fraud

Fujia was arrested after attempting to apply for a US visa, and SAPS says they are on the hunt for 18 more suspects

The case has sparked renewed concern that South Africa is being used as a hiding place by international criminals

A Chinese national has been arrested in SA for defrauding his government out of R120 million. Images: Harald Tittel/Getty Images and SA Police Service/ Facebook

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG- South African police have launched a manhunt for 18 Chinese fugitives following the arrest of a 63-year-old Chinese national wanted for large-scale fraud in his home country.

The suspect, identified as Chen Fujia, was arrested on 30 January 2026 and is expected to be extradited to China, where he faces charges for allegedly defrauding the Chinese government of more than R120 million.

According to reports by SABC News, footage shows Fujia emerging from a police vehicle in handcuffs, visibly distressed and in tears, as he was escorted into a police station for processing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Authorities confirmed that his arrest followed an attempt to apply for a United States visa, which triggered an alert through diplomatic channels.

SAPS gives detail on the arrest

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the Chinese embassy flagged Fujia last year when he attempted to apply for a visa. He was subsequently arrested and has been in police custody for the past six months while extradition processes were underway.

SAPS spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, confirmed that a specialised team has now been assembled to track down additional fugitives believed to be hiding in South Africa.

“We have been alerted to 18 other individuals we are actively searching for. Eleven of them are listed on Interpol red notices,” she said.

Police have expressed concern about the growing number of international fugitives allegedly using South Africa as a hiding place.

While details of Fujia’s alleged crimes have not been officially confirmed by South African authorities, unconfirmed reports suggest he was involved in a multi-million-rand fraud scheme that targeted state-linked companies in China. Chinese authorities are believed to have been tracking him for several years before his arrest.

Once extradited, Fujia is expected to be taken into custody immediately upon arrival in China, where he will stand trial.

Social media weighs in

@MusaWalter6 said:

"It’s the police themselves that make fugitives see South Africa as a place to hide. Even illegal immigrants are not verified for any crimes whilst comfortably being in the country."

@KuGompo commented:

"Every criminal from the world is hiding in South Africa!"

@lebogangMo8405 stated:

"SAPS spokesperson says they have 18 more, and they are amazed at South Africa. I don’t know what to say anymore, let me keep quiet."

@TrevorNGBX said:

"They just allowed the Chinese government to bring their own team in. SAPS can’t handle such a case."

@Franckim74 commented:

"Funny enough, they are all on retirement visas."

Chinese national convicted of human trafficking

In other news related news, seven Chinese nationals were sentenced to 20 years in prison for human trafficking, kidnapping and forced labour involving 91 Malawian nationals at a Johannesburg factory, sparking renewed scrutiny of international crime networks operating in South Africa. During the sentencing, the daughter of one of the convicted men claimed the true kingpin behind the trafficking ring remains free, raising concerns that key suspects continue to evade justice.

SAPS Spokesperson Althea Mathe says 18 others Chinese fugitives are still at large in SA. Image: LinkedIn/AltheaMathe

Source: UGC

In more lighthearted news, Briefly News reported that a South African woman studying in China shared a heartfelt video thanking a Chinese family who welcomed her into their home and treated her like family, showing how living abroad can lead to deep personal connections and support far from home. Viewers were moved by her message of gratitude and the idea that chosen family and kindness can transcend cultural and geographic boundaries.

Source: Briefly News