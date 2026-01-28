Opposition parties are calling for urgent action as gang violence continues to claim lives in the Western Cape, with 195 murders recorded in the first three weeks of January

The GOOD Party says the death toll shows a failure to act on a policing agreement, while Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia admits police are not in control of gang violence

Recent shootings, arrests and the deaths of young people highlight how deeply the crisis affects poorer communities

Opposition parties have called for help after 78 murders were recorded in one week.

CAPE TOWN- Opposition parties are calling on all levels of government to take urgent action against the ongoing gang violence in the Western Cape.

Reports from Eyewitness News indicate that in just the first three weeks of January, 195 people were killed in the province, with 78 murders reported between 11 and 17 January 2026 alone.

The GOOD Party says the high murder rate shows the government has failed to act on a policing agreement signed last August. This agreement was supposed to bring together resources and information from national, provincial, and local authorities to fight crime.

GOOD Party Secretary-General Brett Herron said that 18 months later, promises of “joint planning” and “coordinated action” have not made the streets safer.

“Violent crime keeps rising, especially in poorer communities where gangs operate freely. Even the Anti-Gang Unit often only responds after people have been killed,” he said.

Herron urged the government to stop focusing on paperwork and start taking real steps to tackle gang violence in the province.Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia’s office said he will respond to these concerns later this week.

Cachalia says police are not in control of gang violence

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has admitted that South African police are still struggling to get gang violence under control, especially in the Western and Eastern Cape, and are not yet able to defeat organised criminal gangs. He acknowledged that current efforts, including arrests and specialised units, have not been enough to stop the rising violence and killing. Cachalia spoke about the need for stronger strategies and cooperation among government and community groups to tackle the deepening gang crisis.

Acting police minister Prof Firoz Cachalia has said that police are not in control of the gang violence in the Western Cape yet.

Previously, Briefly News reported that acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said weak schooling and high unemployment are major factors driving ongoing gun and gang violence in Cape Town’s Cape Flats, where many young people are drawn into gangs because they feel failed by the system. He made these remarks during a parliamentary debate, stressing that people must face the realities behind the violence and address problems like poverty, poor education, and inadequate mental health services.

