The South African Police Service has made more arrests in connection with the deadly Westbury shooting

A total of two teenagers were killed in the shooting on 21 October 2025, while five others were injured

Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner Fred Kekana confirmed that the shooting was gang-related

Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with the fatal Westbury shooting, bringing the number of suspects arrested to five. Image: @HloniMtimkulu

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested three more people in connection with the deadly shooting in Westbury on 21 October 2025.

Two teenagers were killed in the shooting, and five others were injured when armed men opened fire on a group of youngsters who were sitting in a home in the area. 18-year-old Tigan du Plessis and 17-year-old Diegan Ryters were shot dead in the incident, while the youngest person injured in the shooting was only 13 years old.

Following the arrest of a 20-year-old and a 36-year-old, police have now arrested a 19-year-old and two 17-year-olds. The 36-year-old is believed to be the mastermind behind the shooting, according to the South African Police Service.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Police confirm arrest of three teenagers for fatal shooting

Speaking to the media in Johannesburg on 4 November 2025, Major General Fred Kekana told eNCA that three others were arrested. That brings the total number of arrests to five.

Kekana, the Acting Police Commissioner in Gauteng, explained that police knew the identities of the suspects on the day of the shooting. He confirmed that police received eyewitness statements from community members and knew who the suspects were, where they stayed and who their parents were as well. He added that it was just a matter of tracking them down since then.

Kekana confirms shooting was gang-related

The Acting Police Commissioner also confirmed that the shooting was gang-related. Kekana noted that the victims were part of one gang, while the suspects belonged to another. Community members have previously complained about gang activity in the area, accusing police of not doing more.

Source: Briefly News