Leocant Joseph was killed while protecting his son during the fatal shooting in Reiger Park on 1 November 2025

At least six people were killed, and three others were injured when gunmen opened fire on residents of the area

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has since made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting

Leocant Joseph died shielding his one-year-old son during the fatal Reiger Park shooting.

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG – Leocant Joseph has been hailed as a hero for shielding his one-year-old son during the deadly shooting in Reiger Park on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

Six people were killed when armed men opened fire on residents in the area. Three other people were injured and are recovering in the hospital. Joseph, also known as Nokas, shielded his one-year-old son from the bullets. He passed away at the scene with the little boy still sheltered under his body.

A 23-year-old man has since been arrested for the murders and is expected to appear in court on 5 November 2025.

Joseph died protecting his son

Yolane Naidoo, the sister of Joseph's girlfriend, told News24 what they saw when they arrived at the scene. She described the scene as bloody and chaotic, saying that the toddler was found underneath his father.

The one-year-old was bruised during the incident, as a bullet grazed his left arm, but his father’s body was riddled with bullets.

"He had wounds from his leg up to his thigh and, as he turned to cover his child, that is where he got the three at the back and one in the neck. I think the shot in the neck is what took his life," Naidoo said.

She said that his act of protecting his son was a selfless sacrifice, describing him as a soldier.

Joseph’s girlfriend, and the mother of the child, Harldene Naidoo, described how she found the one-year-old crying for his father after the shooting.

“When I got there, I found our baby screaming for his pa. He didn't want his bottle; he just wanted his father," she said.

Police have since confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Source: Facebook

Police confirm the arrest of one suspect

Speaking to the media on 4 November 2025, Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner Fred Kekana confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old man. The man was arrested in connection with the murders and attempted murders.

Major General Kekana said the arrest was proof that law enforcement in Gauteng was hard at work. He also thanked the community for playing a role in assisting the police in fighting crime. Police have since increased their presence in the area.

